Crosstown rivals Tyler Legacy and Tyler High will square off on the pitch at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Red Raiders are off to a 2-0 start with wins over Longview Pine Tree and Kilgore.
Against Pine Tree, Legacy took a 4-0 win behind goals from Noe Robles, Nate Eidam, Angel Barrera and Landon Bravo. Tristan Whelchel and Josue Macias combined for the shutout in goal.
Legacy took a 3-1 victory over Kilgore on Saturday. Bravo had a goal and an assists. Abraham Varona and Jorge Sanchez each scored two goals, and Austin Beckham dished out two assists.
“We are still fairly young, but we are talented,” Legacy head soccer coach Marty Germany said. “I think we will give people a run for their money.”
In the season opener, Legacy started five sophomores and two freshmen.
The Red Raiders had two opposite scrimmages, losing 6-5 to Lufkin and playing Longview to a 0-0 draw.
“I think defense is a place we have to work on and get better as a group,” Germany said. “I think we will get there with more time playing versus other people. I think they were tired of playing each other and the JV. Seeing other uniforms is a nice change of pace.”
The other uniform on Tuesday will be the blue of the Lions, who opened the seasons with a 6-0 loss to Frisco Wakeland on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, Tyler defeated West Mesquite 5-1 in its final scrimmage. John Vega scored two goals for the Lions with Emmanuel Rodriguez, Adan Delgado and Andy Espinal scoring with one goal apiece.
In other scrimmages for the Lions, they defeated Sherman 3-2 and Texas High 5-1 and played Lucas Lovejoy to a 1-1 draw.
Following Tuesday’s match, Legacy will hed to the Forney Tournament beginning Thursday, and Tyler High will compete in the North Texas Elite Showcase beginning Thursday at Hebron High School.