Tyler Legacy went 4-0 and took third place in the Forney Tournament.
The Red Raiders opened Friday with a 3-1 win over Corsicana.
Noe Robles scored two goals on assists from Christian Baxter and Nate Eidam. Robles also assisted a goal by Jorge Sanchez.
Legacy then took a 5-1 win over Lakeview Centennial.
Robles had three goals. Eidam and Baxter also scored goals. Esteban Rodriguez and Robles each had two assists, and Eidam added an assist.
Because of the scoring system in the tournament, Legacy was placed in the third-place match against Ennis on Saturday.
The Red Raiders rolled to a 7-0 win over Ennis.
Denver Rowe opened the scoring about three minutes in on a corner kick from Austin Beckham.
Robles then added a goal on an assist from Eidam. Baxter then scored on an Eidam assist to give Legacy a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The Red Raiders added four goals in about an eight-minute span in the second half.
Lando Bravo scored off an assist from Eidam. Eidam scored two goals on assists from Knox Hicks and Robles. Hicks then added a goal on an assist from Bravo.
Fabian Varona recorded his first shutout at the varsity level in goal.
Legacy (4-0) will face Longview at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Longview Tournament.