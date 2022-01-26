NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill took a 3-2 win over Bullard on Tuesday night.
Chapel Hill led 1-0 at halftime by connecting on a penalty kick.
Bullard tied the score at 1-1 early in the second half and then took the lead in the 20th minute. A penalty kick with 10 minutes left allowed Chapel Hill to tie the match. Less than a minute later, Chapel Hill connected on the game winner.
Chapel Hill JV won 9-0.
Cumberland Academy 2, Lindale 1
Cumberland Academy moved to 9-1 on the season with a 2-1 win over Lindale.
It was the first varsity win for Cumberland Academy against Lindale in school history, according to head coach Florentino Guerrero.
The Knights, who are ranked No. 14 in Class 4A, will host Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. Friday.