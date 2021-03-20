Christian Moore, off an assist by Beaux Christian, scored the only goal of the match and Caleb Penny was in goal for the clean sheet as the Bullard Panthers defeated Cumberland Academy, 1-0, on Friday in a District 13-4A soccer match held in Tyler.
The Panthers conclude their regular season at 18-4-1 while finishing third in district.
Bullard won the JV game 2-0. After a scoreless first half, Ryan Oliveaux scored twice in second half with Hunter Stevenson and Traeson Wynne in goal for the shutout. The Panthers' JV finished 13-4 overall and second in district.
Bullard will meet Pittsburg in bi-district at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium in Gladewater.
The Panthers played Pittsburg earlier in the season at the Tatum Tournament and came away with a 1-0 win.