Brook Hill 2, Houston Second Baptist 1
BULLARD — Pastor Perez and Zakhar Zapolskyy each scored goals and goalkeeper Itaru Fukushima had four saves as the Brook Hill Guard opened the TAPPS Division II Soccer playoffs with a 2-1 bi-district win over Houston Second Baptist on Monday at Herrington Stadium.
The Guard advances to meet Fort Worth Christian on Wednesday in the area round.
Jesus Jiminez had an assist for Brook Hill.
Tyler Legacy 3, Rockwall 2
ROCKWALL — Noe Robles scored two goals and Jorge Sanchez added a score as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders defeated the Rockwall Yellowjackets 3-2 on Monday in a District 10-6A soccer match at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium.
Adding assists for the Red Raiders were Robles, Tristan Whelchel and Knox Hicks.
The Red Raiders play host to North Mesquite at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Red Raider Field in Tyler.
Bullard 1, Cumberland 0
Caleb Penny had 12 saves for the clean sheet as the Bullard Panthers defeated the Cumberland Academy Knights 1-0 on Monday in Tyler.
The lone goal was scored by senior Christian Moore.
Bullard Coach Darren Vossler praised the defense of Coty Johnson, Zach Arroyo, Zach Wise, and Read Blakeney.
The first round of district is complete — 1, Lindale (7-0); 2, Chapel Hill (6-1); 3, Bullard (5-2); 4. Cumberland (4-3).
Thus far the Panthers have allowed only three goals and have scored 21.
Bullard's JV defeated Cumberland, 4-0.
Bullard plays host to Gladewater at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Panther Stadium in Bullard.