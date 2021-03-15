Tyler Legacy, led by the fourth-place finish of Grayden Goates, captured first place in the Lindale High School Golf Tournament on Monday at Hide-A-Way Lake Club in Hideaway.
The Red Raiders, coached by David McElveen, carded a 328 to win by 11 strokes over runner-up Rusk (339) and third-place New Diana (339).
Josh German, of Mabank, claimed medalist honors with a 71. He was followed by the New Diana pair of Logan Moore and Sam Benson, who both carded 76s.
Goates had a 77 to help the Red Raiders to the top spot. Teammates were Will Gillen (83), Harrison Barnett (83), Luke Gesse (85) and Sam Chesnut (87).
Rusk won a playoff with New Diana for third place as both shot 339. Rusk's team included Zach Blackmon (81), Wade Williams (81), Elijah Russell (84), Jeran Driver (93) and Mason Cirkel (98).
Joining Moore and Benson on the New Diana squad were Dawson Windschitl (93) and Peyton Vickers (94).
Tyler Legacy is scheduled to play in the All Saints Invitational on Monday, March 22 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
---
Lindale High School Golf Tournament
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Josh German, Mabank, 71; 2, Logan Moore, New Diana, 76; 3, Sam Benson, New Diana, 76; 4, Grayden Goates, Tyler Legacy, 77; 5, (tie) Hudson Dear, Palestine, 78; Andrew Camp, Palestine, 78; 7, (tie) Kade Peterson, Nacogdoches, 80; Davis Ethridge, Whitehouse, 80; 9, (tie) Zach Blackmon, Rusk, 81; Wade Williams, Rusk, 81; Jake Fischer, Lindale, 81;
Tyler Legacy Black (328) — Grayden Goates, 77; Will Gillen, 83; Harrison Barnett, 83; Luke Gesse, 85; Sam Chesnut, 87.
Rusk (339) — Zach Blackmon, 81; Wade Williams, 81; Elijah Russell, 84; Jeran Driver, 93; Mason Cirkel, 98.
New Diana (339) — Logan Moore, 76; Sam Benson, 76; Dawson Windschitl, 93; Peyton Vickers, 94.
Palestine (348) — Hudson Dear, Palestine, 78; Andrew Camp, 78; Reid Mason, 89; Lawson Weber, 95; Mason Rtliff, 100.
Bullard (350) — Kaiden Schneider, 86; Hyland Long, 86; Mason Honeycutt, 89; Kyle Schneider, 89; Lucky Gable, 93.
Nacogdoches (357) — Kade Peterson, 80; Landon Vardeman, 87; Ben Bowser, 93; Alex Shackleford, 97; Gus Smith, 106.
Whitehouse (375) — Davis Ethridge, 80; Alex McDaniel, 95; Hunter Welch, 99; Carson Wick, 101.
Troup (384) — Chris Franklin, 90; Jace Lovelady, 96; Bracey Cover, 97; Alan Eads, 101; Grayson Hampton, 104.
Tyler Legacy White (386) — Britton Stone, 83; Dylan Clanton, 93; Blake Congleton, 99; Jacob Quezada, 111; Will Martin, 122.
Lindale (388) — Jake Fischer, 81; Jackson Fugate, 97; Brandon Burckel, 103; Bryce Everest, 107.
Van (402) — Cayden Mitchell, 96; Casey Harmon, 98; Daniel Crim, 102; Grant Lloyd, 106.
Grace Community (426) — Tristan Williams, 83; Hugh Barrett, 107; Jackson Turner, 117; Grayson Reiser, 119.
Quitman (433) — Auden Corrior, 105; Parker Simpkins, 105; Cody Hawley, 108; Brandon Hayes, 115; Logan Simpkins, 151.
All Saints (447) — Andrew Dampf, 103; Dawson Thames, 109; Carter Huffman, 117; Garrett Huffman, 118; Jackson Hill, 119.
Wills Point (449) — Jack Patterson, 95; Nathan Thomas, 110; Jacob Stanbrough, 121; Yuri Fryholm, 123; Andrew Patterson, 128.
Waskom (466) — Trent Higginbotham, 97; Ridge Riley, 108; Layne Welch, 112; Carson Gonzalez, 149.
Medalists — Charles Boyd, Troup, 98; Brody Mitchell, Palestine, 108; Trent Donnell, Mabank, 115; Cason Corley, Rusk, 121.