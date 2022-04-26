Brook Hill, led by Colton Carson, finished runner-up in the TAPPS District 2 Golf Tournament held on Monday at The Bridges Golf Club in Gunter.
The Guard carded a 340 for the silver medals.
Carson led Brook Hill by firing a 77 to take third place. Theo Hardt, competing as a medalist for BH carded an 83 for ninth.
Other members of the Guard, who are coached by Chad Grubbs, include Brady Callens (87), Terry Kim (87), Noah Nichols (89) and Noah Langemeier (90). Also competing as medalist from Brook Hill were Beck Langemeier (84), Noah Sandlin (86) and Luke McNeel (100).
The Guard now advances to the North Regional Tournament, which is scheduled for Monday, May 2 at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Manor.
The TAPPS 5A State Tournament is scheduled for May 9-10 at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.