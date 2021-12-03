LUFKIN — Kanaan Holder put in 24 points as Lufkin Hudson took a 57-30 win over Whitehouse Friday morning in the Lufkin Winter Hoops Classic inside the new Lufkin arena.
Holder had 17 points in the first half and added to his total early in the third quarter before sitting out the rest of the contest.
Hudson jumped out to a 12-3 lead with Holder scoring nine of the points. The Hornets led 16-6 after the first quarter.
Whitehouse’s Bryson Hawkins knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired in the second quarter. Hudson led 34-17 at halftime.
Hudson extended its lead to 51-24 after three quarters, ending the quarter on an 8-0 run.
DeCarlton Wilson led Whitehouse with 10 points. Keller Smith had 8 points and four steals. Hawkins scored 7 points. Max Clemons had 3 points, and Isaac Lacy added 2 points.
Breece Cathcart had 13 points and four steals for Hudson. Brecken Smith and Tyson Weeks each had 6 points. Josh Myles had 4 points, and Drake Pitts and Matthew Raney had 2 points each.