White Oak 78, Gladewater 49
WHITE OAK — Ben Jacyno tossed in 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Gunner Solis added 20 points and six rebounds for the Roughnecks and White Oak earned a 78-49 win over Gladewater.
Brian Williams finished with 11 points and five assists for White Oak, now 26-4 overall and 9-0 in district play. Landon Anderson chipped in with nine points, Colton Fears four, Zac Jacyno three and Colton Millwood two.
D.J. Allen scored 14 points in the loss for Gladewater. Kollin Lewis added 13, Keilan James seven, Michael Lewis and Zavion Woods six apiece and Tyrone Maddox three.
The Roughneck JV notched a 61-23 win over Monday.
Sabine 69, Hughes Springs 46
HUGHES SPRINGS — Breydan Pobuda led the way with 17 points, Hudson McNatt was close behind with 16 and the Sabine Cardinals notched a 69-46 win over Hughes Springs.
Jayden McPherson added 12 points and Cason Patterson nine for Sabine, which improved to 4-6 in district play.