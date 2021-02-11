West Rusk 57, Harleton 51
HARLETON — Jaxon Farquhar paced the Raiders with 17 points, Carson Martin and Geremiah Smith combined for 29 and West Rusk held on for a 57-51 win over Harleton on Thursday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Martin scored 16 points, Smith 13, Tate Winings seven and Andon Mata and Jimmie Harper two apiece for the Raiders, who led 18-9 after one quarter and 30-24 at halftime. Harper finished with nine rebounds, and Farqhuar added eight. Martin had four rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Harper came away with three steals.