ARP — Jimmie Harper scored 23 points to lead West Rusk to a 54-53 win over Arp on Friday night.
Arp head coach Joe Crawford sits at 399 career victories.
West Rusk led 21-14 after the first quarter, 32-30 at halftime and 48-44 after three quarters.
Geremiah Smith had 10 points for West Rusk.
Robert Draper, Blake Florence and Kadaylon Williams all had 12 points for Arp. Florence connected on four first-half 3-pointers.
Other scorers for Arp were Nikos Fuentes (6), Tristen Robbins (6), Colin George (3) and A.J. Arrington (2).
Chapel Hill 60, Spring Hill 42
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jayvin Mayfield and Demetrius Brisbon each scored 11 points to lead Chapel Hill to the win.
Deuce McGregor scored 9 points. Tyson Berry had 6 points, seven assists and 3 steals. Keviyan Huddleston and Adrian Mumphrey had 6 points each. Other scorers were Cameron Kelley (5), Cameron Murphy (4) and Kendall Allen (2).
Chapel Hill will host Cumberland Academy on Tuesday.
Troup 46, Harleton 35
HARLETON — Bracey Cover scored 16 points to lead Troup past Harleton.
Other scorers were Logan Womack 13, Colby Turner 7, Trae Davis 6, Trevor Padia 2 and Carson Davenport 2.
Taber Childs led Harleton (12-11, 1-6) with 9 points.
Troup (17-9, 3-4) will play at Tatum on Tuesday.
Frankston 79, Cross Roads 24
CROSS ROADS — Kody Loebig knocked down eight 3-pointers to lead Frankston to a big win over Cross Roads.
Loebig finished with 30 points.
Frankston had 15 made threes as a team.
Jake Westbrook scored 14 points, and Cael Bruno added 13 points.
Tyler HEAT 75, Marshall Christian Academy 34
MARSHALL — Jackson Tomlin had 16 points and six assists to lead Tyler HEAT to the win.
Brayden Cox had 13 points. Cayden Tomlin scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Waker Hartman and Jake Carlile also scored 12 points.
Harmony 52, Winona 35
WINONA — Boston Seahorn scored 17 points to lead Harmony to a win over Winona.
Other scorers were Braxton Baker (13), Chris Arellano (10), Riley Patterson (5), Tucker Tittle (5) and Weston Seahorn (2).
DaMontra Brown led Winona with 19 points.
Grapeland 80, Groveton 41
GRAPELAND — Johnny Lamb scored 31 points to lead Grapeland to the win.
Omarian Wiley and Nate Ivey each had 12 points. Cadarian Wiley added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Jax Vickers grabbed 10 boards.
Grapeland will play at Latexo on Tuesday.