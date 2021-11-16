Cullen Walker two clutch free throws ice the game as the All Saints Trojans defeated Lucas Christian, 40-38, on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym.
Walker led the Trojans with 15 points while Cameron Reed added 12.
Also scoring for All Saints were Paul Ceccoli (8), Mill Walters (3) and Dawson Thames (2).
The Trojans were 10 of 14 at the free throw line.
Chris O’Brien led the Warriors (3-2) with 19 points. Keiser Gibbins added seven and Jameson Gibbins six. Also scoring were Johnny Ostertag (4) and Hayden DeLand (2).
The Trojans (1-0) will next take part in the Union Grove Tournament beginning Thursday.
King’s Academy 61, Bishop Gorman 39Seth Pickerill hit for 24 points to help power the King’s Academy Royals to a 61-39 win over the Bishop Gorman Crusaders on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium.
He added three assists and three steals.
Other standouts for King’s Academy were Jake Hosch (14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals), Levi Campbell (10 points) and Leroy Sparrow (4 points, 8 assists).
New Summerfield 59, Latexo 17LATEXO — Rylan Fickey had 23 points and eight steals to help lift New Summerfield to a 59-17 win over Latexo on Tuesday.
Ary Hernandez added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets.
Grace 68, Buffalo 58Darius Shankle sizzled for 37 points to lead the Grace Community Cougars to a 60-58 win over the Buffalo Bison at GCS Gymnasium.
Shankle hit on 10 of 12 free throw attempts.
Kole Crawford added 16 points for the Cougars with Drew Gaddis pitching in six.
Bullard 90, Longview 65BULLARD — Jeffery Brooks and Garrett Nuckolls both were hot on Tuesday, leading the Bullard Panthers to a 90-65 win over Longview.
Brooks hit for 34 points while grabbing 16 rebounds. Nuckolls added 30 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and three assists.