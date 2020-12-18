Tyler 77, Palestine 73, OTMalik Ray scored on a layup with 3.1 seconds showing to send the game to overtime and then scored five points in the extra period as the Tyler Lions defeated the Palestine Wildcats, 77-73, on Friday at the THS JV gym.
Ray led the Lions (5-5) with 26 points, including hitting 7 of 8 from the free throw line. He had one 3-pointer.
With the game tied at 71-71 in regulation, the Lions outscored the Wildcats 6-2 in extra time.
Ashad Walker and Montrell Waded each added 13 points for the Lions. Also scoring for Tyler Kyron Key (11), Shakavon Brooks (5), Jerome Jones (4), Xavier Tatum (3), Christopher Clark (1) and Tacorey Gilliam (1). Walker and Key each added three treys.
Three Wildcats scored in double figures — Dreyon Barrett (17), Elvin Calhoun (15) and D’waylyn Lewis (14). Also scoring for Palestine were Kendrick Barrett (7), Taj’Shawn Wilson (6), D’Marius Sessions (5), Dmyzjean Martin (5) and Chris Bryant (4).
The Wildcats hit on 16 of 20 free throw attempts with Kendrick Barrett making their lone 3-pointer. The Lions made 2 of 5 free throw attempts.
The Lions won both the JV (65-25) and freshmen (58-56) games.
Tyler returns to play on Tuesday, traveling to Corsicana to meet the Tigers. The varsity contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tyler Legacy 92, Nacogdoches 43Matt Wade scored 29 points as the Red Raiders rolled past the Nacogdoches Dragons on Saturday at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
Teon Erwin had 19 points for the Red Raiders (9-1). Will Mitchell and Jaylon Spencer had 11 points each.
Legacy will host Rockwall in the District 10-6A opener at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler HEAT 71, Bullard 60
BULLARD — Jake Carlisle scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Tyler HEAT past Bullard.
Brayden Cox had 15 points for Tyler HEAT. Cayden Tomlin scored 13 points, and Jaden Muse added 11 points.
Hayden Medley led Bullard with 17 points. Trevor Adkins scored 12 points, and Jeffery Brooks added 11 points.
Tyler HEAT (8-2) will play at Hawkins on Dec. 29.
LaPoynor takes two winsThe LaPoynor Flyers captured back-to-back road wins on Thursday (Mabank) and Friday (Carlisle).
On Thursday, the Flyers downed the Panthers 45-35 with Kamron Eldridge leads LaPoynor with 18 points, seven rebounds and six steals. DiJuan Whitehead had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Cooper Gracey had five points, two assists, three rebounds and three blocks.
On Friday, LaPoynor defeated Carlisle 66-52 in Price. Garrett Nuckolls had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, along with six assists, two blocks and six steals. Eldridge added 15 points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Kase Johnston had 12 points, two assists, eight rebounds and three steals for the Flyers. Whitehead added eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.
LaPoynor goes into Christmas break with a record of 10-3 with wins over Kennard, Lufkin Hudson, Onalaska, Lovelady, ETX Archers, Cushing, Central Pollok, Grapeland, Mabank and Carlisle. The losses were to Lipan, Gary and Tenaha.
Lufkin Hudson 62, Henderson 52HENDERSON — Bryson Collins scored 28 points, but the Lions fell to the Hornets on Saturday.
Devin Phillips had 8 points for Henderson.
Mineola 62, Cumberland 50MINEOLA — The Mineola Yellowjackets scored a 62-50 win over the Tyler Cumberland Academy Knights on Friday in a boys basketball game.
TJC Moreland led the ‘Jackets with 28 points, followed by Trevion Sneed with 16.
Chris Hill led the Knights (6-5) with 14 points with Rylan Green adding 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Josh Herrera pitched in eight points.
The Knights are slated to visit Whitehouse at noon Monday.
Mineola (6-3) is scheduled to host Winnsboro at 1:45 p.m. Monday.
Gary 62, Brownsboro 34
GARY — The Gary Bobcats stopped the Brownsboro Bears, 62-34, on Friday.
Scoring for the Bears (3-4) were Gekyle Baker (9), Ty McKenzie (8), Aidan Hardin (7), Malik English (4), Michael Fitzgerald (3), Lane Epperson (2) and Ty Tillison (1). Fitzgerald had a three-pointer.
Ryan Ecker led the Bobcats (12-1) with 25 points, followed by Landon Woodfin (11), Lane O’Neal (8), Dakota Beckham (8), Jason Thompson (4), Darin Livingston (3) and Grayson Murry (3). Ecker had three treys with O’Neal and Beckham adding two each. Murry added one 3-pointer,
Gary won the JV game over Brownsboro Gold, 31-25.
Brownsboro is scheduled to host Timpson at noon Monday.
Lindale 54, Marshall 50Colton Taylor scored 17 points to lead the Lindale Eagles to a 54-50 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Saturday.
Others scoring for the Eagles (9-3) were Ryder Johnson (10), Josh Mahannah (7), Justin Farris (6), Walter Smith (6), Taegan Terry (6) and Colby Wood (2).
Gi-Covina McCoy led Marshall with 12 points, followed by Jason Tuck, David Haggerty and Domar Robertson with 10 points each. James Thomas added eight.
Lindale plays at Tatum on Monday.
Douglass 79, Rusk 57
DOUGLASS — Owen McCown hit for 12 points and Elijah Ward had a near double-double in the Rusk Eagles’ 79-57 loss to the Douglass Indians on Friday.
Ward had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Hallsville 67, Canton 58
CANTON — Three Eagles scored in double figures, but the Canton Eagles fell to the Hallsville Bobcats 67-58 on Friday.
Ja’Braylon Pickens led Canton with 17 points, while teammates Braden Hawkins and Kevin Keller each pitched in 12 points.
Benjamin Samples led Hallsville with 21 points, followed by Luke Cheatham with 17 points. Also scoring for the Bobcats were
Others scoring for the Eagles were Kam Shaw (5), Chantson Prox (5), Nick Fenner (2), Caden Wiley (2) and Layne Etheridge (1).
The Canton JV improved to 11-1 with a 58-46 victory over Van Alstyne.
Chapel Hill 71, Center 40
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The No. 22 Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 71-40 win over the Center Roughriders on Friday.
Austin Watkins led Chapel Hill with 27 points, including three 3-pointers, and six rebounds. Jared Jones had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jones also had two blocks.
Other leaders for the Bulldogs were Amorrian Ford (9 points, 1 3-pointer), Tyson Berry (8 points, 1 3-pointer, 6 assists, 4 steals), Jarell Hunter (7 points, 1 3-pointer, 3 steals), Cam Murphy (7 points, 1 block) and Illonzo McGregor (2 points).
On Saturday, the Bulldogs fell to Class 5A Texas High, 65-48, in Texarkana.
Berry led the Bulldogs with 12 points (1 3-pointer), along with four assists and three steals. Others contributing to Chapel Hill were Keviyan Huddleston (8 points, 8 rebounds), Ford (7 points, 1 3-pointer), Jones (7 points), Hunter (6 points), Watkins (4 points) and Cam Murphy (4 points).
The Bulldogs will pick up action Tuesday at the Troup Tigers (noon start).
Troup 56, Union Grove 43
TROUP — Bracey Cover (15 points), Clayton Vickers (12) and Easton Haugeberg (11) all hit in double figures to help lift the Troup Tigers to a 56-43 victory over the Union Grove Lions.
Others scoring for the 9-3 Tigers were Matthew Castillo (7), Trae Davis (6), Trevor Padia (3), Blake Wood (1) and Kayden Nelson (1). Cover had two 3-pointers with Castillo adding one.
Scoring for the 8-4 Lions were Kole Burns (15), Cooper Vestal (9), Gannon Smith (8), Hunter Cannon (8), Aubrey Woodard (2) and Sabetay Fernandez (1). Burns hit three treys with Smith and Cannon adding two each. Vestal had one 3-pointer.
The Tigers are scheduled to host Chapel Hill for a varsity only contest at noon Tuesday.
White Oak 54, Hughes Springs 11
WHITE OAK — Brian Williams (18) and Carson Bower (11) both scored in double figures for White Oak, and the Roughnecks held Hughes Springs to single digits in all four quarters on the way to a 54-11 win in District 15-3A game.
Adrian Mumphrey and Ben Jacyno added eight apiece for White Oak, and Williams added four steals. The Roughnecks led 14-1 after one qurter and 26-4 at halftime.
White Oak’s JV notched a 48-14 win.
The Roughnecks host their annual alumni game at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.
McLeod 59, Detroit 25
MCLEOD — Silas Murdock led he way with 17 points, Keldyn Schubert added a double-double for the Longhorns and McLeod rolled to a 59-25 win over Detroit in a District 16-2A game.
Murdock added three steals, two assists and two rebounds, and Schubert finished with 14 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Casey Smith chipped in with 11 points, five rebounds and four steals, Nos Gryder eight points, three steals and five rebounds, Mason Teer six rebounds, Nathan Parker five points and seven rebounds and Gabe Groves two points and five boards.
Jacksonville 47, Kilgore 28
JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Indians pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-7 in the final eight minutes for a 47-28 win over Kilgore.
C.J. Ingram had 12 points in the loss for Kilgore. Isaac Hoberecht added seven, Davin Rider five and Jake Thompson four.
Hawkins 71, Harmony 63
HARMONY — Zach Conde led a balanced Hawkins attack with 19 points, and the Hawks notched a 71-63 win over Harmony on Friday.
Dristun Pruitt had 18 and Jeramy Torres 12 for Harmony. Bryce Burns finished with nine, Paeton Smith eight, Marshall White three and Micah Staruska two. Torres also ahd 11 rebounds and Smith seven, with Smith adding six assists, Conde four assists and Torrese four steals.
Jax Wilburn knocked down five 3-points and scored 21 points in the loss for Harmony. Boston Seahorn finished with 19 points, Gage Kalanak nine, Brayden Bowin five, Jacob Pulscher three, Clint Helpenstill two and Dallin Seahorn one.
Jefferson 61, Tenaha 36
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs moved to 4-0 on the season with a 61-36 win over Tenaha, building a 22-8 lead after one quarter and putting things away with a 17-5 run in the third.
Chris Shepard paced Jefferson with 17 points. Carlos Jackson and Josh Thomas added 13 apiece.
Beckville 58, Tyler HEAT 30
BECKVILLE — Ryan Harris led the Bearcats with 23 points, and Beckville used a 21-5 run in the final quarter to pull away for a 58-30 win over Tyler HEAT.
J’Koby Williams added 13 for Beckville. Eli Ramsey finished with seven points, Jakelvin Smith six, Matt Barr five and Jeremiah Steph and Jaden Mojica two apiece.