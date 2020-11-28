RED OAK — Tyler used a big third quarter and three Lions scored in double figures in an 86-82 win over Red Oak on Saturday in a non-district basketball game.
The Lions won their third straight contest to go to 3-1 on the season. Tyler is scheduled to play at Tyler Legacy at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sophomore Ashad Walker led the Lions with 25 points, including nine points in the first quarter and eight points in the fourth period.
Malik Ray, who hit on 10 of 12 free throw attempts, added 17 points for Tyler with Darrell Warren adding 12 points. Christopher Clark and Kaylon Crear just missed the magic mark with nine points apiece.
For the game, Tyler hit on 21 of 28 free throw attempts.
Others scoring for the Lions were Kyron Key (6), Jerome Jones (4) and Shakavon Brooks (4).
Tyler trailed 48-43 at halftime before taking a 64-60 advantage heading into the final period.
The Hawks (0-3) had five players in double figures — Reginald Osborne (15), Devin Boone (15), Jamil Berry (12), Kenny Jones (12) and Jayden Gardner (10).
The Lions JV won 50-48, while Frosh A lost 69-38.
Canton 55, Mineola 46
MINEOLA — Ja’Braylon Pickens scored 23 points, including 10 in the third quarter, as the Canton Eagles downed the Mineola Yellowjackets 55-46 on Saturday.
Others scoring for the Eagles were Braden Hawkins (8), Nick Fenner (6), Layne Ethridge (6), Chantson Prox (5), Caden Wiley (4) and Kavin Keller (3).
Mineola quarterback TJ Moreland, fresh off the gridiron after Friday’s playoff game, led the Yellowjackets with 29 points. He hit four 3-pointers. Jonah Fischer added 11 points for the ‘Jackets, followed by Aiden Steward (3) and Andrew Stinchfield (3).
Mineola is scheduled to host Martin’s Mill at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, while Canton is slated to meet Nevada Community at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Canton.
Troup 67, Bullard 56
TROUP — Troup scored 30 points in the final period to rally by Bullard 67-56 on Friday in a boys basketball game.
Bullard led 40-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Clayton Vickers led the Tigers (3-2) with 23 points with Blake Woods adding 17. Others scoring for Troup were Trae Davis (9), Easton Haugeberg (9), Bracey Cover (5) and Matthew Castillo (4).
Wood had two 3-pointers with Davis, Cover and Castillo hitting one each.
Hayden Medley led the Panthers (1-2) with 20 points, while Carter Brooks pitched in 19. Others scoring for Bullard were Drake Kress (8), Cameron Baldwin (5) and Owen Thompson (4).
Kress, Medley and Baldwin had treys for the Panthers.
Troup is scheduled to host Carlisle at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.