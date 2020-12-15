LONGVIEW — Ashad Walker and Kyron Key combined for 32 points to help Tyler scored a 48-45 win over Longview on Tuesday in a boys basketball game at Lobo Coliseum.
Walker led the Lions (4-5) with 17 points with Key adding 15 points. Both Walker and Key each hit five 3-pointers.
Others scoring for Tyler were Malik Ray (4), Darrell Warren (4), TaCorey Gilliam (4), Jerome Jones (2) and Shakavon Brooks (2).
Three Lobos scored in double figures — Demarcus Washington (13 points), Caed Liebengood (12) and Chase Smith (10). Also scoring for Longview were Riley Elswick (6) and Torrance Lattimore (4).
The Lions are scheduled to host Palestine at 5 p.m. Friday. Longview (5-6) is scheduled to play at Chapel Hill on Friday.