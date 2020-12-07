Tyler Legacy is gaining statewide recognition for its 7-0 start to the season on the hardwood.
The Red Raiders are ranked No. 17 in Class 6A in the latest HoopInsider rankings and No. 24 in Class 6A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings.
Legacy picked up its seventh win of the season on Saturday with a 75-68 victory over Lake Highlands.
The Red Raiders are averaging 73.1 points per game.
Legacy finished with a record of 7-19 last season.
The Red Raiders will return to the court on Tuesday to take on Whitehouse at 6:30 p.m. in Whitehouse. They will be back home on Dec. 19 to host Nacogdoches at 2:30 p.m.