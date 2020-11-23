LONGVIEW — Jaylon Spencer and Teon Erwin led the late charge as Tyler Legacy rallied in a big way Monday at Lobo Coliseum.
The duo combined for 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Raiders erased a double-digit deficit down the stretch to grab a 59-56 win over Longview to keep their perfect start to the season in tact.
Legacy moves to 4-0 with the win while a young Lobo squad drops to 2-2 early in the season.
The Raider defense clamped down late in the third quarter after Longview built a 16-point lead. Led by Spencer, who had a game-high 21 points with seven assists, Legacy constructed a 6-0 run at first and then stretched a dominant 14-0 run into the fourth quarter.
Back-to-back assists from Spencer, the first to Erwin and the second to Matt Wade gave the Raiders its first lead since midway through the second quarter with 2:41 to play, 53-51.
The Lobos pulled to within three with 63 seconds left but a pair of turnovers and two missed 3-pointers locked up the Raider win.
For Longview, Caed Liebengood and Isaiah Johnson led with 17 points each. Liebengood chipped in a game-high nine rebounds with a pair of assists and Johnson dropped five of the Lobos' 10 3-pointers in the game.
Marco Washington followed with 11 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Lobos, who led 14-12 after the first quarter and 29-23 at halftime. Kendall Mitchell chipped in seven points, four rebounds and two assists.
Lewis added 18 points and six rebounds for Legacy, who turned to its full-court press and cashed in 12 points off Lobo turnovers down the stretch. Wade had a team-high eight rebounds and Deuty Smith was a spark off the bench late, finishing with seven points, four rebounds and a pair of steals.
Legacy had a slim advantage on the boards, 30-26, and had six fewer turnovers than Longview, 19-13. The Raiders shot 9-of-16 in the fourth quarter with four offensive rebounds.
A three from Johnson halted Legacy's first big push late as Longview led 48-34 with 1:14 left in the third. Smith had a three, Erwin had an offensive board and dish to Spencer and capped the 14-0 run with a dish from Smith.
Spencer had a hand in four-straight buckets as the Raiders took the lead with 2:41 left. Liebengood connected on an and-one late but the Lobos failed to bounce back the rest of the way.
Legacy hosts Lakeview Centennial at 2 p.m. today while the Lobos visit Lufkin with a 6 p.m. tipoff.