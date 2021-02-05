Tyler Legacy 60, Mesquite 38MESQUITE — Matt Wade scored 19 points as Tyler Legacy rolled to a 60-38 win over Mesquite on Friday night.
Teon Erwin had 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Will Mitchell scored 12 points.
Legacy led 12-10 after the first quarter, 27-18 at halftime and 40-25 after three quarters.
The Red Raiders (19-3, 9-2) will play Dallas Skyline at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Dallas.
Troup 81, Elysian Fields 31TROUP — Bracey Cover scored 18 points as Troup took down Elysian Fields.
Clayton Vickers had 12 points, and Trae Davis and Matthew Castillo added 11 points each.
Troup led 21-10 after the first quarter, 47-12 at halftime and 61-21 after three quarters.
Bullard 65, Chapel Hill 64
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Ahstin Watkins scored 20 points, but the Bullard Panthers stunned the No. 23 Bulldogs on Friday.
Amorrian Ford hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Chapel Hill. Jared Jones had 12 points and 17 rebounds, and Jarell Hunter added 10 points and seven assists.
Chapel Hill (15-5, 8-2) will play Henderson at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Henderson.
Brownsboro 47, Mabank 45
BROWNSBORO — The Bears clinched a playoff spot for the 10th consecutive year with a 47-45 win over Mabank.
Brownsboro will play Athens for second place on Tuesday.
Tyler HEAT 68, Marshall Christian 61
Luke Emerson and Jaden Muse each scored 15 points to lead Tyler HEAT to a 68-61 win over Marshall Christian.
Brayden Cox had 14 points. Jake Carlile added 12 points
Tyler HEAT (16-6) will play at King’s Academy on Tuesday.
Beckville 70,
Hawkins 67HAWKINS — Jeramy Torres and Paeton Smith each scored 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as Beckville edged Hawkins.
Smith and Zach Conde, who scored 13 points, each hit three 3-pointers for the Hawkins (9-10, 5-4). Dristun Pruitt had 14 points.
Jkoby Williams led Beckville (8-2) with 18 points. Jaden Mojica scored 15 points. Matt Barr hit four threes to finish with 14 points. Ryan Harris added 13 points.