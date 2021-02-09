Tyler HEAT and King’s Academy are both gearing up for their respective playoff tournaments.
Tyler HEAT heads to regionals in Frisco in late February, while King’s Academy will compete in its state tournament in two weeks in Round Rock.
On Tuesday night at First Christian Church, Tyler HEAT started out strong and won its fifth straight game, 65-31.
“We’ve had a good run,” Tyler HEAT head coach Jason Carlile said. “We’re just trying to stay healthy and make a run at regionals here in a couple of weeks.”
King’s Academy, which was playing without two starters, was coming off of a 65-43 win over Sulphur Springs Christian Home Educators.
King’s Academy was 0-20 last season in head coach Michael Rushing’s first year at the helm. The Knights have turned it around in 2020-21 and are now 10-7 after Tuesday’s setback.
Tyler HEAT jumped out to a 13-0 lead with Jake Carlile, Brayden Cox and Luke Emerson all knocking down 3-pointers in the run. King’s Academy got on the board with a layup by Adrian Gilliam with 10 seconds left in the first quarter to cut the score to 13-2.
Gilliam opened the second quarter with another layup before Tyler HEAT went on a 10-0 run. Josh Deever hit a running three at the buzzer to give Tyler HEAT a 30-5 lead at halftime.
King’s Academy put in 12 points in the third quarter and another 14 in the fourth quarter. Tyler HEAT led 45-17 after three quarters.
Carlile led Tyler HEAT (17-6) with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Emerson had 12 points. Cox scored 11 points. Cayden Tomlin had 10 points, and freshman Jackson Tomlin added 9 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Sophomore Leroy Sparrow led King’s Academy with 10 points — all in the second half. Gilliam had 9 points and 12 rebounds, and sophomore Jake Hosch added 7 points and seven rebounds.
King’s Academy will play Van Zandt HomeSchool at 7 p.m. Friday in Tyler. Tyler HEAT will play Class 2A No. 11 Garrison at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Garrison. Then on Tuesday, Tyler HEAT will face Longview HEAT for Senior Night at Whitehouse.
———
Tyler HEAT 65, King’s Academy 31
HEAT 13 17 15 20 — 65
KA 2 3 12 14 — 31
TYLER HEAT — Jake Carlile 14, Jackson Tomlin 9, Jaden Muse 2, Cayden Tomlin 10, Brayden Cox 11, Luke Emerson 12, Josh Deever 5, Tim Douglas 2.
KING’S ACADEMY — Win Fox 1, Jake Hosch 7, Leroy Sparrow 10, Adrian Gilliam 9, Joey Springer 4.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports