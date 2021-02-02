LUFKIN — Offensive struggles and trouble defending their home court haunted the Lufkin Panthers during the first half of a 2-3 district campaign.
Thanks to a 28-5 game-opening run and a balanced scoring effort, both those problems were distant memories on Tuesday as the Panthers won their final game at Panther Gym with a 67-46 Senior Night victory over the Tyler High Lions.
Christian Mumphery and Brandon Walker scored 14 points apiece and Elijah Moody had 11 for the Panthers, who took a big step toward the postseason with their second straight district win.
Malik Ray had a game-high 15 points for the Lions, and Ashad Walker had 13, but they were never in it after trailing 17-2 midway through the first quarter and eventually falling into a 28-5 hole three minutes into the second quarter.
An 18-5 Tyler run that bridged the second and third quarters eventually trimmed that margin to 13, but the Lions never got any closer in losing the season series to Lufkin.
The Panthers set the tone for the night in the opening minutes when Mumphery drilled back-to-back 3-pointers that put them on top 6-0.
Tyler's Montrell Wade hit a layup to briefly stop the momentum before Lufkin scored the next 11 points on a triple from O'Ryan Hart, a pair of buckets from Moody and baskets from T.K. Scott and Elijah Johnson.
The Panthers finished the quarter in fitting fashion when Hunter Jones hit a jumper at the buzzer for a 21-3 lead.
Lufkin's Hart opened the second quarter with his second long ball before Tyler's Ta'Corey Gilliam got a steal and a layup.
The Panthers closed the 28-5 run with buckets from Scott and Hart before leading by as many as 26 points when Jay Redmon knocked down a triple that made it 37-11.
Tyler scored the next 6 points on a pair of buckets from Kay and a drive from Walker before Lufkin's A.J. Montgomery made a jumper that made it 39-17 a half.
Tyler surged early in the third quarter in finishing off an 18-5 run with Hart scoring 8 of those points, including four free throws that narrowed the gap to 42-29 with 5:11 still left in the third quarter.
The Lions stayed within 13 points until the final two minutes of the third quarter when Walker scored back-to-back buckets in the lane that made it 52-35 headed into the final eight minutes before hitting two free throws that made it a 19-point game.
The Panthers later built the lead back to 25 on a Moody 3-pointer before coasting to the win.
Other scorers for Lufkin were Hart (8), Scott (6), Johnson (5), Redmon (3) and Bennett, Montgomery and Jones (2).
Other Tyler scorers were Montrell Wade (8), Gilliam (6) and Kay (3).
Tuesday night was the final home game for Lufkin seniors Cameron Martin, Scott, Montgomery, Jones and Redmon.
Lufkin (14-8, 4-3) will be on the road for its final three games including a trip to Nacogdoches on Friday night. Tyler finishes with three straight home games, starting with a Friday night game against Whitehouse.