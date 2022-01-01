TROUP — The Troup Tigers, led by tournament MVP Bracey Cover, captured first place in the Glen Evans Basketball Classic on Wednesday.
The Tigers finished 4-0 in the Classic, followed by Frankston (3-1), Laneville (2-2), Winona (1-3) and Kennard (0-4).
While Cover was the MVP, Troup's Trae Davis was tabbed Top Defender.
Other all-tournament players were Troup's Logan Womack and Trevor Padia, Frankston's Isaiah Allen and Cael Bruno, Laneville's Dee Lewis and Winona's Tray Brown.
On Friday, Troup fell to Tatum 62-38 in a District 15-3A contest.
Jauden Boyd led the Eagles with 23 points while teammate Kendrick Malone added 11. Boyd hit five 3-pointers.
Others scoring for Tatum (12-4) were Kendall Williams (6), Ty Bridges (6), Drake Walton (4), Aidan Anthony (4), Jordan Chambers (4), Tiki Lloyd (2) and Ty'Darius Webb (2).
Bridges added two treys with Anthony hitting one.
Trae Davis led the Tigers with 10 points, followed by Bracey Cover (6), Logan Womack (6), Colby Turner (4), Trevor Padia (4), Jarett Castillo (4), Carson Davenport (3) and Shane Jasper (1).
Cover had two 3-pointers and Womack and Davenport drained one each.
Tatum won the JV game 46-24.
Troup is scheduled to visit Jefferson on Tuesday. The JV game is scheduled for 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.