Troup 39, West Rusk 31NEW LONDON — The Troup Tigers dominated in overtime, outscoring West Rusk 10-2 in the extra frame to earn a 39-31 win on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
West Rusk trailed 26-21 heading into the fourth before outscoring the Tigers 8-3 to force overtime.
Clayton Vickers led the Tigers (10-6, 1-2) with 13 points, followed by Bracey Cover with 12 points. Others scoring for Troup were: Matthew Castillo (6), Easton Haugeberg (4), Blake Wood (2) and Kiyondrez Thomas (2).
Cover had four 3-pointers and Castillo adding two treys,
Torami Dixon had 11 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the loss for West Rusk (2-10, 1-1). Jaxon Farqhuar had nine points and six rebounds, Geremiah Smith six points, Andon Mata three points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals and Carson Martin two points. Smith had two 3-pointers with Mata added one.
Troup is scheduled to play host Arp on Friday. JV play is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.
Mount Vernon 62, Harmony 56HARMONY — The Mount Vernon Tigers opened up a six-point (20-14) lead after one quarter and won by that total, earning a 62-56 victory over Harmony in District 13-3A basketball.
Harmony rallied to lead 46-45 heading into the fourth, but the Tigers went on a 17-10 run in the final eight minutes.
Logan Baker had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for Harmony. Boston Seahorn added nine points, Evan Patterson seven, Carson Helpenstill and Jax Wilburn six apiece, Chris Arellano three, Dallin Seahorn two and Brayden Bowin one. Helpenstill added seven rebounds, and Wilburn finished with four rebounds and three assists.