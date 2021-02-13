Troup 65, Harleton 33
HARETON — Bracey Cover hit for 18 points while Kiyondrez Thomas added 13 as Troup downed Harleton, 65-33, on Friday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Trae Davis added 11 points for Troup (16-11, 7-7).
Others scoring for the Tigers were Clayton Vickers (9), Easton Haugeberg (6), Blake Wood (4) and Matthew Castillo (3).
Troup hit for eight 3-pointers, led by Cover's three treys. Others connecting on treys were Davis (2), Thomas (2) and Castillo (1).
Justin Davidson hit for 12 points for Harleton (5-15, 1-13), followed by Carter Taft (9), Taber Childs (8) and Cole Ring (4). Taft had three 3-pointers with Davidson adding one.
Troup won the JV game, 41-21.
Troup advances to the Class 3A playoffs where the Tigers will met White Oak at 8 p.m. Friday at Winona High School.
King’s Academy 58, Van Zandt HomeSchool 55
King’s Academy rallied for a 58-55 win over Van Zandt HomeSchool on Friday.
Jake Hosch had 21 points and six rebounds.
Leroy Sparrow had 8 points, nine assists, six steals and five rebounds. His steal with less than 30 seconds remaining led to the go-ahead bucket.
Aidan Reynolds had 13 points and was perfect from the field.
King’s Academy (11-7) will take on Harvest Time Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Garrison 56, Tyler HEAT 47
GARRISON — Luke Emerson scored 14 points, but Tyler HEAT fell to 2A No. 11 Garrison.
Brayden Cox had 12 points for Tyler HEAT (17-7), who will host Longview HEAT Tuesday at Whitehouse’s C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
McKinney Christian 60, Brook Hill 49
MESQUITE — Grayson Murry hit for 15 points and Chandler Fletcher added 12 points in Brook Hill's 60-49 loss to McKinney Christian on Friday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 Tournament semifinal at Dallas Christian High School.
Bobby McGraw led McKinney Christian with 24 points, followed by Jalen Wheeler (11) and Zeke Long (11).
Also scoring for the Guard were Williams Roberts (10), Joseph Johnson (8), TyJuan Cannon (2) and Preston Hardee (2).
Dallas Christian 71, Grace Community 31
MESQUITE — The Dallas Christian Chargers scored a 71-31 win over Grace Community in on Friday in the TAPPS 5A District Tournament at DCHS.
Jaxon Rees led the Cougars with eight points. He was followed by Nathan Luce (6), Will Bozeman (5), Grayson Gaddis (3), Tanner Thyen (3), Tyler Hicks (2), Drew Gaddis (2), Darius Shankle (1) and Kole Crawford (1).
Brett Todd led the Chargers with 14 points.