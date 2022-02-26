LONGVIEW — Tatum’s nine-player senior class had already played a major role in extending their high school boys basketball program’s area round playoff streak to 16 straight seasons before it teamed up again for all the Eagles’ scoring in Friday night’s 68-43 Class 3A area round win against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at Lobo Coliseum.
It was the group’s 100th victory over the past four basketball seasons.
The Eagles improved their season record to 27-5 before their second straight Class 3A Region II quarterfinal meeting with the 32-4 White Oak Roughnecks next week, while the Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Red Devils finish their 2021-2022 campaign with a 26-9 mark.
Tatum and White Oak will play on Tuesday.
The teams battled throughout a very competitive first quarter before Tatum claimed a 19-15 lead before the second period. The Eagles' Jayden Boyd scored 10 of his 18 points in the opening frame, and Kendric Malone earned seven of his 16 points during the stretch, while Braden Buchanan recorded nine of his 15 points to lead Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Kendall Williams heated up late to also set up Tatum’s victory with a 16-point performance, Aidan Anthony provided the Eagles with nine more points in the game, and Drake Walton and Tiki Lloyd followed with six and three points respectively.
White Oak 42, Hooks 41
PITTSBURG — Gunner Solis drilled a 3-pointer late to give White Oak a two-point lead, Colton Fears hit a layup to make it a two-score game and the Roughnecks rallied for a 42-41 win over Hooks in Class 3A area playoff action on Friday.
The Roughnecks (32-4) trailed 14-6 after one quarter and 22-12 at halftime, but hit six triples in the second half and outscored Hooks 30-19 after the break.
Solis led the way with 13 points and three assists. Ben Jacyno had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Brian Williams nine points and five rebounds, Landon Anderson five points, Zac Jacyno three points and Fears two points.
The Roughnecks will battle Tatum on Tuesday in a regional quarterfinal game.
Jefferson 56, Mineola 52, OT
HALLSVILLE — Four quarters weren’t enough to determine a winner in Friday night’s area matchup between Jefferson and Mineola in Hallsville as they headed to overtime where the Bulldogs escaped the Yellow Jackets with a 56-52 Class 3A area win to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
KJ Ross led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points. Jakardan Davidson and CJ Bowman each tossed in 10 points. Erik Burns scored nine. Dylan Washington tossed in six while Chris love came away with two points and Trenton Miles finished with one.
Mineola’s TJ Moreland was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points. Next in line was Dawson Pendergrass with 14. Hunter Vandover scored seven while Xzavien Lipscomb recorded six. Brekeilyn Martin and Braydon Alley each scored two.
Jefferson will take Waskom in the regional quarterfinals.
Beckville 75, Shelbyville 53
GARY — J'Koby Williams led the way for Beckville with 15 points, four rebounds and five assists, and the Bearcats led wire-to-wire in a 73-53 Class 2A area playoff win over Shelbyville.
Beckville led by 21 at the half.
D.J. Rockwell finished with 14 points for Beckville. Ryan Harris added 13 points and nine rebounds, Jae'Dyn Slaughter 12 points and Jayden Mojica 10.
The Bearcats will battle Tenaha in the regional quarterfinals next week. That game is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Panola College.