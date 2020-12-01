Rusk 48, Huntington 45, OT
RUSK — Kavestion Tilley had a double-double with teammates Owen McCown and Isaiah Ward hitting in double figures as the Rusk Eagles defeated the Huntington Red Devils 48-45 in overtime on Tuesday.
Ward, who scored 13 points and grabbed five steals, hit a trying 3-pointer as time expired to send the game into overtime.
McCown led with 19 points and six steals. He hit the go-ahead free throws in the extra period. Tilley had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Troup 48, Woden 27
TROUP — Clayton Vickers led three Tigers in double figures as Troup scored a 48-27 win over Woden on Tuesday in a boys basketball game.
Vickers had a game-high 16 points with teammates Bracey Cover and Blake Wood scoring 11 points apiece. Others scoring for the 4-2 Tigers were Easton Haugeberg (4), Matthew Castillo (2), Trevor Padia (2) and Trae Davis (2).
Cover hit three 3-pointers while Wood added two.
Chance Lawson led the Eagles (2-3) with 11 points. Others scoring for Woden were Trey Pleasant (6), Hunter Dailey (5), Trenton Luna (4) and Jose Velasco (1). Pleasant and Dailey each hit treys.
Troup plays host to Carlisle at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Woden is scheduled to visit Diana to face New Diana on Friday.
Center 67, Whitehouse 54, 2OT
Hayden Grigsby scored 25 points, and Easton Mayo had 18, but the Wildcats fell in double overtime.
Arp 57, Brownsboro 55, OT
Johnathon Blackwell scored 26 points to lead Arp to an overtime win over Brownsboro.
Kadaylon Williams had 14 points for Arp (3-1).
Aidan Hardin led Brownsboro with 14 points. Gekyle Baker and Malik English had 10 points each for the Bears.
Arp led 21-9 after the first quarter and 35-19 at halftime. The Bears outscored the Tigers 14-9 in the third quarter and 17-6 in the fourth to force overtime.
Brownsboro (3-2) will host Elkhart at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Henderson 83, Marshall 69
MARSHALL — Bryson Collins scored 38 points as Henderson defeated Marshall.
Trust Carston had 13 points for Henderson, and Devin Phillips added 12 points.
Cushing 73, Laneville 32
Asa Dawson scored 26 points as Cushing defeated Laneville.
Deuce Garrett had 21 points for Cushing.
Tyler HEAT 78, Hawkins 39
Cayden Tomlin and Jake Carlisle each had 14 points to lead Tyler HEAT to the win.
Brayden Cox had 13 points. Luke Emerson scored 12 points, and Jaden Muse added 9 points and 12 rebounds.
White Oak 39, MPCH 34
WHITE OAK — Gunner Solis led a balanced Roughneck scoring attack with 10 points, and the Roughnecks opened the season with a 39-34 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Ben Jacyno added seven points and nine rebounds for White Oak, which led 6-4 after one quarter and 15-14 at the half. Adrian Mumphrey finished with seven points, Carson Bower and Ryan Williams six apiece and Landon Anderson three.
White Oak will host Tyler HEAT on Friday and visit Pine Tree at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Harmony 72, Ore City 38
HARMONY — Harmony improved to 3-1 with a 72-38 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Logan Baker drained five three-pointers and had a game-high 24 points to lead Harmony.
Also for Harmony: Boston Seahorn had 14 points, Chris Arellano had 10 , Evan Patterson 8, while Jax Wilburn added six, Tucker Tittle four and Carson Helpenstill, Dallin Seahorn and Weston Seahorn added two each.
Harmony is at Hawkins on Friday.
Ryan Shastid led Ore City with 22 points.
New Diana 60, Big Sandy 41
DIANA — Colton Hightower scored 20 points, Kaid Brack and Peyton Brewer chipped in with 10 apiece and the New Diana Eagles pulled away in the third quarter to earn a 60-41 win over Big Sandy.
The Eagles held a slim 25-19 halftime lead before outscoring the Wildcats 24-8 in the third period.
Jake Johnson had 13 points, Adrian Petty 10 and Dakota Kitchens eight in the loss for Big Sandy, which will visit James Bowie on Friday.