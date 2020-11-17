LONGVIEW — Hayden Grigsby scored a career-high 21 points as Whitehouse defeated Longview.
Erick Hendrick had 12 points.
Whitehouse (2-0) will host Forney at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
Lucas Christian 38, All Saints 34
Bryce Patrick and Cullen Walker each scored 9 points as All Saints fell to Lucas Christian on Tuesday.
Drew Jackson added 7 points for All Saints.
All Saints led 11-7 after the first quarter, 18-12 at halftime and 27-20 after three quarters.
Chris O’Brien scored 10 of his game-high 14 points for Lucas Christian in the fourth quarter.
New Summerfield 68, Latexo 48
Mason Wallace and Tony Uribe each scored 14 points as New Summerfield rolled past Latexo.
Rylan Fickey had 10 points. Danny Lopez and Chris Leon each scored 8 points, and Karson Andrade added 6 points.
Henderson 37, Troup 36
HENDERSON — Clayton Vickers scored 17 points, but Troup fell to Henderson.
Bryson Collins led Henderson with 10 points.
Troup (0-1) will play at Harmony on Friday.
Brownsboro 69, Bishop Gorman 24
BROWNSBORO — Aidan Hardin scored 14 points as Brownsboro rolled past Bishop Gorman.
Hayden Woods and Gekyle Baker had 11 points each. Baker hit three 3-pointers.
Brett Petrakian had 9 points for Gorman.
Brownsboro will play at Quinlan Ford on Friday.
Tyler HEAT 72, Cumberland Academy 38
Brayden Cox scored 25 points as Tyler HEAT rolled past Cumberland Academy.
Josh Deever had 15 points for Tyler HEAT.
Chris Hill had 15 points for Cumberland Academy.
LaPoynor 63, Lufkin Hudson 53
HUDSON — DiJuan Whitehead poured in 34 points, and Garrett Nuckolls was a rebound shy of a triple-double as LaPoynor took down Class 4A Hudson.
Whitehead also had seven rebounds.
Nuckolls had 11 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
LaPoynor also has a 110-49 win over Kennard and a 71-64 loss to Lipan.
Whitehead had 23 points, 11 rebounds and four steals against Kennard. Cooper Gracey had 21 points. Nuckolls had 19 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals, and Kamron Eldridge had 18 points and five steals.
Against Lipan, Whitehead had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Eldridge also had 15 points. Nuckolls had 14 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds, and Evan Almeida added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
HALLSVILLE 77, ATLANTA 42: HALLSVILLE — Ben Samples scored 25 points, Anthon McDermott (17) and Tanner Benson (10) joined him in double figures and Hallsville rolled to a 77-42 win over Atlanta.
Luke Cheatham and Taylor Sheffield scored five apiece, Jake Hall, Zachar Florence and David Ruff four apiece and Trenton Smith three for the Bobcats, who led 17-8 after one quarter and 35-22 at halftime.
ELKHART 45, CROSS ROADS 42: ELKHART — Josh Davis scored 21 points and Cale Starr added 14 for Elkhart as the Elks notched a 45-42 win over Cross Roads.