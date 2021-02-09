Chapel Hill 62, Henderson 42HENDERSON — Cameron Murphy posted a double-double to lead Chapel Hill to a 62-42 road win over Henderson.
Murphy had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Jared Jones had 12 points and nine boards. Ilonzo McGregor knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points. Keviyan Huddleston added 8 points and 10 rebounds.
Chapel Hill (16-5, 9-2) will face Spring Hill at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Longview.
Van Alstyne 57, Brook Hill 45VAN ALSTYNE — TyJuan Cannon and Joseph Johnson each had 14 points, but Brook Hill fell to Van Alstyne.
J.J. Boling had 29 points for Van Alstyne, and Carson Brown added 20 points. Boling hit seven triples.
Brook Hill (18-3) will face McKinney Christian in the semifinals of the TAPPS 5A District 2 tournament at 3 p.m. Friday at Dallas Christian.
Troup 58, Waskom 43TROUP — Trae Davis scored 15 points to lead Troup past Waskom.
Davis hit five of the Tigers’ 11 3-pointers in the contest. Bracey Cover had 14 points, and Matthew Castillo scored 9 points.
Zay Thomas led Waskom (5-10, 4-9 with 18 points.
Troup (15-11, 6-7) will play Harleton at 6:15 p.m. Friday in Harleton.
Hawkins 66, Big Sandy 42BIG SANDY — Zach Conde scored 20 points to lead Hawkins past Big Sandy.
Hawkins led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and then outscored Big Sandy 21-3 in the second quarter.
Paeton Smith had 14 points. Jeramy Torres scored 13 points, and Bryce Burns added 11 points for Hawkins (10-10, 6-4).