Chapel Hill 72, Cumberland Academy 55
Ahstin Watkins had 24 points to lead the No. 22 Bulldogs past Cumberland.
Watkins hit four 3-pointers and had five steals and four assists.
Tyson Berry had 16 points, seven assists and five steals. Jared Jones had 15 points, 16 rebounds and four steals.
Chapel Hill (8-3) will play Kilgore at 3 p.m. Friday at Kilgore.
Brownsboro 46, Sabine 44
BROWNSBORO — Gekyle Baker scored 13 points as Brownsboro defeated Sabine on Tuesday.
Brownsboro led 7-5 after the first quarter, 26-17 at halftime and 37-34 after three quarters.
Malik English had 10 points for Brownsboro.
David Robinson had 19 points for Sabine. Breyden Pobuda had 10 points.
Brownsboro (5-4) will host Van at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler HEAT 66, Hawkins 47
HAWKINS — Jake Carlile scored 18 points as Tyler HEAT took a 66-47 win over Hawkins.
Brayden Cox scored 16 points. Cayden Tomin had 14 points, and freshman Jackson Tomlin added 10 points. Cox knocked down four 3-pointers.
Jeramy Torres led Hawkins (4-6) with 21 points. Bryce Burns had 14 points.
Tyler HEAT (9-2) will play Thursday at Grapeland.
Martin’s Mill 55, Palestine 49
PALESTINE — Carter Jones, Logan Morrow and Dylan Morrow all hit in double figures to power the Martin’s Mill Mustangs to a 55-49 win over Palestine on Monday.
Jones led with 16 points, along with six assists and three rounds. Logan Morrow added 15 points and seven rebounds with Dylan Morrow adding 10 points and four boards.
Others contributing to the Mustangs win were Christian Moss (7 points, 6 rebounds), Colton Powers (4 points) and Tanner Waynick (2 points, 2 rebounds).
MPCH 42, Canton 30
CANTON — Trey Washington scored 12 points and Drew Hughes added 10 as Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill scored a 42-30 win over Canton Tuesday.
Nick Fenner led the Eagles with 12 points. He was followed by Kam Shaw (7), Layne Etheridge (6), Caden Wiley (2), Chantson Prox (2) and Braden Hawkins (1).
LaPoynor 67, Brook Hill 49
LARUE — Garrett Nuckolls scored 20 points to lead LaPoynor past Brook Hill.
Grayson Murry had 14 points for Brook Hill. TyJuan Cannon and Chandler Fletcher each had 10 points.
Brook Hill will play Quinlan Ford at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in Quinlan.
MONDAY Brook Hill 68, Redwater 35
REDWATER — Four Guard players scored in double figures — led by Joseph Johnson’s 20 points — as Brook Hill defeated Redwater, 68-35, on Monday in a boys basketball game.
TyJuan Cannon, Chandler Fletcher and Grayson Murry each scored 10 points for the Guard. Others scoring for Brook Hill were Noah Langemeir (7), Brady Callens (4), William Roberts (4) and Tyshaun Cannon (3).
Murry led with seven rebounds with Johnson garnering five steals and TyJuan Cannon added four steals. Preston Hardee and Murry each had four assists.
Dalton Robertson led the Dragons with 10 points with Drew Graves hitting three 3-pointers. Also scoring for Redwater were Cole Turner (8), Brody Johnson (5), Jake Huckaby (2) and Jackson Munger (1).