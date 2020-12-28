Canton 69, Quitman 43
QUITMAN — Chantson Prox scored 18 points and Nick Fenner added 18 as the Canton Eagles defeated the Quitman Bulldogs, 69-43, on Monday in boys basketball game.
Kavin Keller was also in double figures with 10 points.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Kam Shaw (9), Braden Hawkins (8), Caden Wiley (4), Jon Anderson (2), Layne Etheridge (2) and Terry Grier (1).
In JV action, Canton improved to 12-1 with a 59-30 win over Quitman.
White Oak 75, Hawkins 44
HAWKINS — Ben Jacyno led White Oak with 19 points while teammate Adrian Mumphrey added 14 as the Roughnecks defeated Hawkins 75-44 on Monday in a non-district basketball game.
Gunner Solis and Landon Anderson each hit for 10 points for White Oak, followed by Carson Bower (9), Hayden Craig (8) and Brian Williams (5).
Jeramy Torres led the Hawks with 11 points with Zach Conde and Bryce Burns each adding 10 points. Also scoring for Hawkins were Paeton Smith (8) and Dristun Pruitt (5).