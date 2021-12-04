Brook Hill 65, Rusk 30BULLARD — Noah Langemeier scored 21 points to lead Brook Hill to a 65-30 win over Rusk to win the Tommy Young Classic.
Aiden McCown led Rusk with 10 points, and Owen McCown had 8 points.
Other scorers for Brook Hill were Von Dawson (14), Grayson Murry (9), Dylan Malone (6), Colton Carson (5), Jakob Dluzewski (5), Brady Callens (3) and Sam Hall (2).
Brook Hill will play Gary at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Gary.
Chapel Hill 68, Garrison 58NEW CHAPEL HILL — Will Chetlin and Cameron Murphy combined for 41 points as Chapel Hill took a 68-58 win over Garrison on Saturday.
Chetlin had 21 points and four steals while knocking down five 3-pointers. Murphy had 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Adrian Mumphrey posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Emery Crayton scored 8 points, and Andrew Snoddy added 3 points.
Kemp 59, Harmony 56GRAND SALINE — Weston Seahorn scored 14 points, but the Harmony Eagles dropped a 59-56 decision to Kemp Saturday in the Eddie Rogers Memorial Tournament.
Chris Arrelano had 12 points for the Eagles. Other scorers for Harmony were Boston Seahorn (8), Braxton Baker (8), Aiden Chambers (5), Alex Scheuer (4), Brandon Larkin (3), Chance Higgins (2) and Tucker Tittle (2).
Sophomore Halen Cromer led Kemp with 26 points.
Porter 59, Whitehouse 57, OT
LUFKIN — DeCarlton Wilson scored 26 points, but Whitehouse fell to Porter in overtime in the Lufkin Winter Hoops Classic.
Keller Smith had 10 points for the Wildcats, Bryson Hawkins 7, Max Clemons 6, Isaac Lacy 5 and Jayden Brandon 4.
Luke Currier led Porter with 22 points.
Porter is coached by Tobin Reid, who is a former Brownsboro head coach who also spent several years as an assistant coach at Tyler Lee.
Grand Saline 51, Brownsboro 44GRAND SALINE — JT Rucker scored 20 points as Grand Saline took a 51-44 win over Brownsboro.
Scorers for Brownsboro were Jacob Hopson (8), Lane Epperson (8), Malik English (7), Aiden Green (7), Tanner Ballard (5), Aidan Hardin (4), Michael Fitzgerald (3) and Jordan Hoover (2).
Brownsboro (8-1) will host Grace Community at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler HEAT 70, Winona 44WHITE OAK — Jake Carlile scored 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five steals to lead Tyler HEAT to a 70-44 win over Winona to take third place in the White Oak/Spring Hill Tournament.
Cayden Tomlin had 18 points and nine rebounds. Jackson Tomlin, who earned the tournament’s “Sharp Shooter” award, finished with 17 points, four assists and seven steals. Waker Hartman had 4 points, and Greg Rittenhouse and Aiden Shelton had 2 points each.
On Friday, Tyler HEAT lost to Beckville, 70-56. Carlile had 24 points and eight rebounds. Jackson Tomlin had 15 points and eight assists. Other scorers were Cayden Tomlin (6), Cade Morgan (5), Rittenhouse (3) and Hartman (3).
Tyler HEAT (6-4) will play at the Frankston Tournament beginning Thursday.