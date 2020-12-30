Brook Hill 47, Quinlan Ford 41
QUINLAN — TyJuan Cannon and Chandler Fletcher both had 13 points as Brook Hill defeated Quinlan Ford.
Grayson Murry had 12 points for Brook Hill.
Brook Hill jumped out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter, led 23-19 at halftime and 30-28 after three quarters.
Eli Chambers led Quinlan Ford with 15 points.
Brook Hill will face Cayuga at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cayuga.
Rusk 60, Gladewater 53
Owen McCown scored 22 points as Rusk defeated Gladewater.
Isiah Ward had 14 points, and Kavesdeon Tilley had 13 points.