Owen McCown (13) makes his way down the court in a game at home against Brook Hill on Friday. The Guard defeated the Eagles and will travel to New London to play West Rusk on Dec. 18.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Brook Hill 47, Quinlan Ford 41

QUINLAN — TyJuan Cannon and Chandler Fletcher both had 13 points as Brook Hill defeated Quinlan Ford.

Grayson Murry had 12 points for Brook Hill.

Brook Hill jumped out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter, led 23-19 at halftime and 30-28 after three quarters.

Eli Chambers led Quinlan Ford with 15 points.

Brook Hill will face Cayuga at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cayuga.

Rusk 60, Gladewater 53

Owen McCown scored 22 points as Rusk defeated Gladewater.

Isiah Ward had 14 points, and Kavesdeon Tilley had 13 points.

