Tyler Legacy 75, Lake Highlands 68
RICHARDSON — Teon Erwin scored 25 points to lead Tyler Legacy past Richardson Lake Highlands, 75-68, on Saturday.
Nate Noland had 15 points. Will Mitchell scored 12 points, Matt Wade 11 points, and Jaylon Spencer 10 points.
Legacy (7-0) will play Whitehouse at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Whitehouse.
Center 73, Tyler 67
CENTER — Center rallied in the second half to down the Tyler Lions 73-67 on Friday in a basketball game.
Ashad Walker led the Lions with 22, hitting five 3-pointers. Darrell Warren pitched in 13 points.
Others scoring for Tyler were Jerome Jones (9), Christopher Clark (8), Malik Ray (7), Shakavon Banks (5) and Kyron Key (3).
The Lions led 31-25 at halftime, but the game was tied 50-50 heading in to the fourth period. The Roughriders outscored the Lions 23-17 in the final period.
Jason Calloway led the Roughriders with 22 points, followed by Makel Johnson (17) and MarMar Evans (13).
On Saturday, Center fell to Diboll 72-49.
Center (2-1) is scheduled to play at Nacogdoches Central Heights at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler (3-3) is slated to play at Greenville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Longview on Dec. 15.
Rusk 76, Palestine Westwood 52
PALESTINE — Three Eagles scored in double figures on Friday as the Rusk Eagles scored a 76-52 win over the Palestine Westwood Panthers.
Owen McCown scored 20 points, while adding six steals. Aiden McCown hit for 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds with Elijah Ward had 12 boards and six points.
Chapel Hill wins pair
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs won a pair of games this weekend —at Athens over the Hornets on Friday and at home against Nacogdoches Central Heights on Saturday.
The No. 22 Bulldogs defeated Athens 66-45. Ahstin Watkins led Chapel Hill with 15 points, including a 3-pointer and eighth rebounds. Other scoring for the Bulldogs were Illonzo McGregor (12 points, 2 3-pointers), Tyson Berry (11 points, 1 3-pointer, 9 assists, 5 steals), Keviyan Huddleston (11), Amorrian Ford (8), Samari Willis (4), Lee Preston (2) and Tyler Jones (2).
On Saturday, the Bulldogs (3-0) won over the Central Heights Blue Devils, 54-48.
Berry led CH with 14 points along with eight assists and six steals. Ford added 12 points (4 3-pointers) with Watkins pitching in 11 points (1 3-pointer). Others scoring were Huddelston (9), Willis (6) and McGregor (2)(.
Chapel Hill is scheduled to host Palestine at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lindale 53, Eustace 18
LINDALE — Walter Smith and Colton Taylor combined for 26 points to help power the Lindale Eagles to a 53-18 win over the Eustace Bulldogs on Saturday.
Smith hit for 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Taylor added 12 points, followed by Colby Wood (9 points, 1 3-pointer), Josh Mahanna (8 points), Ryder Johnson (8 points, 1 3-pointer) and Taegan Terry (2 points).
Scoring for the Bulldogs were JR Patek (5), Christian Case (5), Cooper Reeve (5) and Paxton Schwartz (3). Patek and Case each hit a trey.
Lindale is scheduled to host Hallsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brook Hill wins pair
BULLARD — Four Guard players hit in double figures, led by Chandler Fletcher's 18 points, as Bullard Brook Hill defeated Lufkin Pineywoods Academy 65-28 on Friday.
Others in double figures for the Guard were Preston Hardee (12), TyJuan Cannon (11) and Joseph Johnson (10). Also scoring for Brook Hill were Grayson Murry (8), Noah Langemeir (4) and Ryan Ordini (2).
On Saturday, Brook Hill downed Mineola 46-39 in overtime.
Johnson led the Guard with 14 points with Hardee adding 12. Others scoring for BH were Fletcher (8), Langemeir (6), Murry (4) and Cannon (2). Cannon and Murry each had eight rebounds.
Jonah Fischer led the Yellowjackets with 23 points with TJ Moreland adding eight. Also scoring for Mineola were Andrew Stinchfield, Jaxon Holland, Dawson Pendergrass and Conner Gibson with two points each.
Brook Hill is scheduled to host Bishop Gorman at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Martin's Mill takes two
The Class 2A No. 1 ranked Martin's Mills Mustangs captured two wins — 88-49 over Class 3A No. 15 Mineola and 53-48 over Class 3A Commerce.
Against Mineola, Carter Jones had a double-double with 24 points and 11 assists. Logan Morrow added 23 points, four assists and four rebounds.
Others scoring for MM were Dulan Morrow (21 points, 2 assists), Colton Powers (9 points, 3 rebounds), Christian Moss (4 points, 6 rebounds), Arnold Guiterrez (3 points, 2 rebounds), Tanner Waynick (2 points, 3 rebounds) and Jose Valenzuela (2 points, 4 rebounds).
Against Commerce, Powers had 24 points and two rebounds. Other Mustangs scoring were Logan Morrow (13 points, 4 rebounds), Jones (9 points, 6 assists), Tanner Waynick (4 points, 5 rebounds), Valenzuela (3 points, 5 rebounds) and Moss (2 points, 2 rebounds).
New Summerfield 67, Cross Roads 54
NEW SUMMERFIELD — Four Hornets players scored in double figures as New Summerfield defeated the Cross Roads Bobcats 67-54 on Friday.
Rylan Fickey led the Hornets with 16 points, followed by Mason Wallace (15), Karson Andrade (13) and Tony Uribe (10).
Troup 74, Carlisle 55
TROUP — Bracey Cover scored 23 points and Clayton Vickers added 15 as the Troup Tigers scored a 74-55 over the Carlisle Indians on Friday night.
Cover had seven 3-pointers.
Others scoring for the Tigers were Easton Haugeberg (12), Blake Wood (9), Matthew Castillo (8), Trevor Padia (5) and Trae Davis (2). Castillo and Wood each hit 3-pointers.
Matthew Rigdon led the Indians with 27 points, followed Chase Rigdon (12), Brett Roland (12) and Aaron Gallegos (4). Chase Rigdon and Roland had two 3-pointers. Matthew Rigdon had one.
Troup won the JV game 52-18.
Troup is scheduled to host Beckville at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. JV action begins at 5 p.m. Carlisle is scheduled to play Cumberland Academy in Tyler.
White Oak 60, Tyler HEAT 44
WHITE OAK — Brayden Cox scored 16 points, but Tyler HEAT fell to White Oak on Friday.
Jake Carlisle scored 14 points, and Jordan Muse added 10 points for Tyler HEAT (4-2)
Cushing 54, Central Heights 52
Deuce Garrett scored 24 points to lead Cushing to a 54-52 win over Central Heights.
Logan Womack had 9 points for Cushing, and Asa Dawson added 8 points.
Lufkin 52, Hallsville 51
HALLSVILLE — Lufkin outscored Hallsville 19-11 in the second quarter and held on to win a close one, 52-51, on Saturday.
Benjamin Samples scored 23 in the loss for Hallsville, which led 17-12 after one quarter. Luke Cheatham had 10, Anthon McDermott nine, Taylor Sheffield four, Tanner Benson three and David Ruff.
Hallsville (5-3) will visit Lindale on Tuesday.
Harmony 64, Hawkins 61
HAWKINS — Logan Baker scored 21 points, Boston Seahorn scored 14 — including four from the free throw line in overtime — as Harmony earned a 64-61 win over Hawkins.
Chris Arellano had 13 points for the Eagles, with Evan Patterson adding seven, Jax Wilburn five and Carson Helpenstill four. Seahorn was 4-for-6 from the charity stripe in overtime, and Helpenstill had all four of his poitns in the extra frame.
Paeton Smith had 15, Jeramy Torres 11 and Bryce Burns 10 in the loss for Hawkins.
Krum 51, Canton 49
CANTON — The Krum Bobcats held off Canton rally on Friday, scoring a 51-49 win.
The Eagles led 23-21 at halftime before the Bobcats took a 43-36 lead heading into the final period. Canton outscored Krum in the fourth quarter, 13-8, to get close.
Ja'Braylon Pickens led Canton with 18 points. Also scoring for the Eagles were Nick Fenner (7), Kavin Keller (6), Caden Wiley (6), Layne Ethridge (6), Chantson Prox (5) and Braden Hawkins (1).
Ethan Owens led the Bobcats with 23 points.
Cushing 68, Martinsville 37
Asa Dawson and Deuce Garrett each scored 23 points as Cushing rolled past Martinsville.
Grapeland 67, Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy 55
BJ Lamb scored 20 points to lead the Sandies to the win over TAPPS Class 3A No. 4 Alpha Omega Academy.
Cadarian Wiley had 19 points. Keizion Ashford and Omarion Wiley had 11 points each.
Grapeland will play at Elkhart on Tuesday.