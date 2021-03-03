By Joe Elerson
NACOGDOCHES – LaPoynor head coach Dean Nuckolls summed up a three-point victory on Tuesday with four simple words: We are moving on.
The No. 4-ranked LaPoynor Flyers walked out of James Johnson Gymnasium on the campus of Central Heights High School with a 53-50 victory over Dallardsville Big Sandy in the Class 2A, Region III semifinals.
“We are moving on and that is all you can say,” Nuckolls said. “It wasn't a pretty game and they are a heck of a team. They are a very good defensive team. We couldn't get very many open looks that we are use to getting. It was a very tight game. We blew some layups and it was a tight game all the way around. Give credit to Big Sandy because they are a heck of a ball tam. (Kevin) Foster is a great coach and is probably the best in the region.”
The game winner came on an old-fashioned 3-point play as senior Kamron Eldridge found sophomore Dijuan Whitehead for the bucket. Whitehead was fouled on the play and converted the free throw for the 53-50 lead with 14 seconds left.
Whitehead finished the night with a team-high 15 points.
“We had a play drawn up for him and it didn't work initially,” Nuckolls said. “They improvised on their own and still got it to him and it worked out.”
Following a timeout by the Wildcats, LaPoynor junior Kase Johnston came up with the steal and ran the clock out to seal the victory.
“The steal was big time from Kase, but that is what Kase does,” Nuckolls said. “He will make big plays left and right and he is one of those X-factors that you have to take the bad with the good. You hope the good outweighs the bad and it worked out there.”
LaPoynor (26-5) faces No. 3-ranked Grapeland in the regional finals Friday at 6 p.m. in Fairfield. The Sandies (27-1) defeated No. 9-ranked Gary 48-46 in the other semifinal contest.
Grapeland's only loss came against the Flyers on Dec. 12 in a 61-56 defeat at Grapeland.
“We are going to enjoy this win and worry about Grapeland on Wednesday,” Nuckolls said. “It didn't matter if Grapeland or Gary won because they are very good teams. Who gets to the regional finals that is not very good? Everybody does and it will be a tough ballgame. Grapeland is a very athletic team and the funny thing is we are their only loss. They may say they didn't play very good and I think we didn't play very good. We got to show up and get it done one more time.”
In the first half, the Wildcats held a 13-11 lead after one quarter, while LaPoynor held a 28-26 lead at halftime.
In the win over Big Sandy, the biggest lead of the night was five points, which came at the end of the third quarter. Johnston nailed a 3-pointer from half court to give the Flyers a 43-38 lead.
The Wildcats came storming back as Adrian Thompson nailed a 3-pointer to open the fourth and then hit two free throws to tie the game at 43 with 7:15 remaining.
The game would remain tied until the 4:25 mark when Eldridge picked off a Wildcats pass and scored on a fast break layup.
Big Sandy then answered with a 3-pointer as Kaden Foster found Seth Boone-Williams with 3:51 remaining for the 46-45 lead. It would be the final lead for Big Sandy the remainder of the night.
Throughout the game, Nuckolls had to adjust his lineup due to foul trouble within his team. He said he had to adjust some plays due to the lineup on the floor.
“It (foul trouble) was tough early and we had to go to a little smaller lineup,” Nuckolls said. “That hurt us and got into our playbook to not be able to run some of our plays. It definitely got to us tonight.”
Garrett Nuckolls added 12 points for the Flyers, while Johnston had nine, Eldridge had seven, Gracey had six and Caleb Solis and Evan Almeida had two points each.
Big Sandy (11-9) was led by Thompson with 19, Donte Williams with nine, Josiah Celestine with eight, Boone-Williams with seven, Foster with five and Bullock with two points.
LaPoynor 53, Big Sandy 50
BIG SANDY (50) — Adrian Thompson 19, Josiah Celestine 8, Caden Foster 5, Donte Williams 9, Elias Bullock 2, Seth Boone-Williams 7.
LAPOYNOR (53) — Kase Johnston 9, Kamron Eldridge 7, Caleb Solis 2, Garrett Nuckolls 12, Evan Almeida 2, Cooper Gracey 6, Dijuan Whitehead 15.