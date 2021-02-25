VAN — Senior Colton Taylor scored 22 points and dished out five assists to help Lindale get past Brownsboro with a 56-44 victory in the area round of the Class 4A basketball playoffs on Thursday night.
“We played hard and executed what we had to do,” Taylor said. “It was a good team win. We all played together. I liked the way we played together on offense and guarded.”
When the Eagles needed a play, Taylor was there to make it.
After Hayden Woods had a steal and layup for Brownsboro to cut the Lindale lead to 43-30 early in the fourth quarter, Taylor scored twice in a row, the second time taking a steal and going the other way to the basket. Following a Brownsboro free throw, Taylor sparked a 6-0 run, capping it with a steal and falling layup.
“Colton is pretty special,” Lindale head coach Chris Grotemat said. “People buy a ticket to come watch him make spectacular play after spectacular play, but what they don’t see is him locked away in a gym for hours and hours until we have to tell him to go home. He’s a once in a generation type of competitor. We’re lucky to have him at Lindale.”
Taylor scored all of his field goals around the basket, using a variety of moves to create scoring opportunities.
“I was trying to do whatever to close the game out for my team, if that’s me doing it or letting someone else do it,” Taylor said. “I just take what the game gives me.”
Lindale jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead as Walter Smith drained a three from the corner and Jaymond Jackson scored inside. Michael Fitzgerald put Brownsboro on the board with a triple. The Eagles then went on a 14-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Taegan Terry with 12 seconds on the clock. Malik English connected from downtown for the Bears in the final seconds to cut the score to 19-6 after the first quarter.
Fitzgerald opened the second quarter with a three, and Woods hit two free throws to make the score 19-11. Lindale outscored Brownsboro 12-5 the remainder of the quarter to take a 31-16 lead at halftime.
The margin remained the same after the third quarter as the Eagles led 43-28.
“I was really proud of how we jumped out,” Grotemat said. “We got a quick start. I loved our shot selection and ball movement. We got away from that in the second and third quarters. Credit Brownsboro for making some terrific defensive adjustments and making life very difficult on us. A lot of our struggles had an awful lot to do with the quality of our opponent, both in their effort and coaching, scouting and preparation.
“I’m very proud of our kids for being able to weather some of those storms and come up with just enough offense to come away with the win.”
Woods — the lone senior for the Bears (11-10) and a University of the Southwest baseball commit — finished with a team-high 13 points. English, Fitzgerald and freshman Gekyle Baker all had 9 points. Baker also pulled down nine rebounds,, and Aidan Hardin added seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Jackson — a Lamar University football signee — had 14 points for the Eagles. Smith had 7 points and five steals.
Colby Wood, who previously played for Brownsboro grabbed five rebounds.
In the regular season, Lindale took a 75-46 win over Brownsboro on Dec. 15, 2020.
No. 24 Lindale (23-5) will take on No. 17 Paris in the regional quarterfinals with a time, date and location still to be announced.
———
Lindale 56, Brownsboro 44
Lindale 19 12 12 13 — 56
Brownsboro 6 10 12 16 — 44
LINDALE — Colton Taylor 22; Walter Smith 7; Jaymond Jackson 14; Colby Wood 2; Ryder Johnson 5; Taegan Terry 6.
BROWNSBORO — Michael Fitzgerald 9; Gekyle Baker 9; Malik English 9; Aidan Hardin 1; Hayden Woods 13; Jacob Hopson 3.
