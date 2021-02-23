VAN — Canton picked up its 11th straight win on Monday night with a 42-29 bi-district victory over Sunnyvale.
In eight of those games, the Eagles held their opponents to 35 points or fewer.
“We always preach defense,” Canton head coach Justin Burk said. “That will get us through those rough nights on offense. Offensively, we looked like we haven’t been in the gym because of a snowstorm. But we knew that if we could win the boards and play defense, we could survive.”
Sunnyvale got two quick buckets from Levi Melton, but the Eagles responded and led 11-8 after the first quarter.
After the Raiders got a free throw from Max McAda to start the second quarter, Canton went on a 12-1 run and led 26-12 at halftime.
Neither team had much offense in the third quarter, and the margin remained the same as Canton led 34-20 heading into the fourth. Sunnyvale got its first bucket by someone other than Melton or McAda with four minutes left in the third quarter on a floater in the lane by Noah McDill.
Melton and McAda each led Sunnyvale (7-14) with 9 points, and McDill added 6.
Sunnyvale outscored Canton 9-8 in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles had already built enough of a lead to advance to the next round.
“I thought we looked a little nervous, especially some of my young guys,” Burk said. “People don’t understand how young we are. Out of our nine-man rotation, we’re talking three sophomores and a freshman, so to win the way we have been is shocking. I’m just really proud of the guys.”
Ja’Braylon Pickens led Canton (19-8) with 15 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Nick Fenner had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Canton will face Kilgore in the area round.
———
Canton 42, Sunnyvale 29
Canton 11 15 8 8 — 42
Sunnyvale 8 4 8 9 — 29
CANTON — Braden Hawkins 5; Ja’Braylon Pickens 15; Kavin Keller 3; Nick Fenner 10; Caden Wiley 2; Chanston Prox 4; Ashton Gute 1; Layne Etheridge 2.
SUNNYVALE — Noah McDill 6; Max McAda 9; Levi Melton 9; Gage Andrews 1; Obi Arinze 2; Joey Bruszer 2.