Grace Community 65, Pittsburg 39
Nathan Luce hit for 24 points to help power the Grace Community Cougars to a 65-39 non-district win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Friday at GCS Gym in Tyler.
Luce connected on 5 of 5 from the free throw line and added three 3-pointers.
Luke Jenz was also in double figures for the Cougars with 10 points. Others scoring for Grace were: Jaxon Rees (8), Jake Tanner (6), Tanner Thyen (4), Will Bozeman (3), Isaiah Coffey (3), Tyler Hicks (2) and Darius Shankle (1).
Jacob Graham led the Pirates with 19 points, followed by A’Myrion Gholston (12), Jabo Zachry (4), Brayden Bolton (2) and Drew Lawton (2).
Grace is scheduled to host Tyler HEAT at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Pittsburg is scheduled to visit Paris at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brook Hill takes two
BULLARD — Chandler Fletcher scored 22 points to lead the Brook Hill Guard to a 57-34 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy on Friday.
On Tuesday, Brook Hill scored a 69-34 win over Cayuga.
On Friday, Preston Hardee was also in double figures with 13 points. Also scoring for BH were Joseph Johnson (6), Noah Langemeir (6), Grayson Murry (6) and William Roberts (4).
In the victory over Cayuga, Fletcher led the Guard with 24 points. Murry (16 points), Johnson (12) and Langemeir (10) were all in double figures. Others scoring for Brook Hill were Brady Callens (5) and Roberts (2).
Brook Hill is action next on Tuesday for the first district game at Dallas Bishop Dunn. JV action is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
Dallas Shelton 44, All Saints 34
The All Saints Trojans dropped a 44-34 decision to Dallas Shelton on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game.
The Trojans (6-9, 0-2) were led by Bryce Patrick and Dawson Thames with nine points each. Also scoring for All Saints were Cameron Reid (6), Drew Jackson (5) and Cullen Walker (5).
Simon Burro led the Chargers (1-7, 1-1) with 22 points. Caeden Wood and Jason Walker each scored eight points.
All Saints is scheduled to play at Arlington Pantego on Tuesday.
Tenaha 50, Tyler HEAT 45
TENAHA — Jake Carlile scored 15 points, but Tyler HEAT fell to Tenaha 50-45 on Friday.
Brayden Cox and Jaden Muse had 9 points each for the Tyler team.
Tyler HEAT (9-4) will play at Grace Community on Tuesday.
Canton 40, Van 30
VAN — Ja’Braylon Pickens scored 15 points and Ashton Gute added 10 points in lifting the Canton Eagles to a 40-30 win over Van on Friday in a District 14-4A game.
Others scoring for Canton were Caden Wiley (6), Layne Etheridge (4), Chantson Prox (3) and Nick Fenner (2).
Aiden Carter led the Vandals with 11 points, followed by Canon Rust (6), Javonta Thomas (5), Luca Kozhev (3), Cayden Mitchell (2), Jackson Rainey (2), Grant Lloyd (2) and KD Erskine (1).
Van is scheduled to visit Mabank on Tuesday, while Canton is slated to host Brownsboro.
Carlisle 69, Hawkins 68
HAWKINS — Matthew Rigdon hit for 25 points and the Carlisle Indians edged the Hawkins 69-68 on Friday in a District 19-2A basketball game.
Five Hawkins players hit in double figures, led by Jeramy Torres with 18 points. Others scoring for the Hawks (4-7, 0-1) were Dristun Pruitt (13) Paeton Smith (12), Zach Conde (12), Bryce Burns (10) and Marshall White (3).
Pruitt had three 3-pointers with Conde adding two. White and Smith each added a trey.
Others scoring for the Indians (1-1) were Carlos DeLeon (21), Brett Roland (8), Chase Rigdon (8), Xaryus Sheppard (4) and Aaron Gallegos (3).
On Saturday, Carlisle defeated Henderson Full Armor Christian Academy 87-27 in Price.
Carlisle (5-8) is scheduled to host Big Sandy at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Hawkins is slated to visit Union Grove at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Sulphur Springs 51, Hallsville 35
HALLSVILLE — Justin Haire and Boo Wilkerson scored 11 points apiece, and the Sulphur Springs Wildcats used a big first quarter to take control en route to a 51-35 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Friday in District 15-5A basketball.
Benjamin Samples had 13 in the loss for Hallsville, which fell behind 18-6 after one quarter and trailed 27-10 at halftime.
The Bobcats will host Longview on Tuesday.
Kilgore 59, Henderson 49
KILGORE — Isaac Hoberecht led four Bulldogs into double figures with 17 points, and Kilgore picked up a 59-49 District 16-4A win over Henderson.
Thomas Hattaway added 12 points, Jake Thompson 11, C.J. Ingram 10, Javiora Easley six and D VanZant three for Kilgore. The Bulldogs led 18-12 after one quarter and 33-18 at halftime.
Kilgore moves to 2-2 in district play with the win.
Gladewater 61, White Oak 57
WHITE OAK — The Gladewater Bears outscored White Oak 25-19 in the final frame to hold on for a 61-57 win against the Roughnecks on Friday in a District 15-3A basketball game.
Kollin Lewis scored 22 points for the Bears. K’havia Reese added 18, Eli Kates nine and Dennis Allen seven.
Brian Williams hammered home seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in the loss for White Oak. Ben Jacyno had 13 points, Gunner Solis 11 points, Landon Anderson six points and Carson Bower six points, nine assists and three steals.
The White Oak JV earned a 48-26 win.
Tatum 109, West Rusk 35
TATUM — Six Eagles scored in double figures, and Tatum bolted out to a 27-8 lead after one quarter on the way to a 109-35 win over West Rusk in District 16-3A basketball.
Jayden Boyd had 21 points, Kendric Malone 16, Kendall Williams and Ty Bridges 13 apiece, Aidan Anthony 12 and Dalone Fuller 10 for Tatum. Decartiyay Allison and Drake Walton added eight apiece, Markendrick Beall six and Trey Fite two. Fite added eight rebounds, Anthony six rebounds, Malone five rebounds and four steals, Williams five steals, Bridges four assists and four steals and Boyd four assists, two blocks and five steals.
Tatum (9-3, 4-0) will visit Arp on Tuesday.
Jefferson 90, Harleton 25
JEFFERSON — Chris Shepard led five Bulldogs into double figures with 24 points, and Jefferson rolled to a 90-25 win over Harleton in District 16-3A.
Dylan Washington added 19, C.J. Bowman 12, Don Gardner 11 and Carlos Jackson 10 for Jefferson, which led 31-3 after one quarter. Jakardan Davidson added eight points, Courtlyn Sims four and Zion Hopes two for the Bulldogs, who moved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the district with the win.