OVILLA —Nathan Luce was named to the all-tournament team as the Grace Community Cougars took third place in the Ovilla Christian Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
The Cougars defeated Bryan Brazos Christian 77-54 in the third-place game. Luce led Grace with 13 points. Also scoring for the Tyler squad were Tyler Hicks (6), Jaxon Rees (6), Garrett Vasso (6), Jake Tanner (6), Darius Shankle (5), Tanner Thyen (4), Will Bozeman (3) and Luke Jenz (3).
Dallas Carter 73, Tyler 55
DALLAS — Dallas Carter used a big third quarter en route to a 73-55 win over the Tyler Lions on Saturday in a boys basketball game.
The Cowboys led 31-24 at halftime, but outscored the Lions 27-13 in the third period to take a 58-37 lead.
Malik Ray led Tyler with 18 points, while teammates Shakavon Brooks (12) and Darrell Walker (10) were also in double figures.
Also scoring for the Lions were Montrell Wade (8) T Jerome Jones (4), Christopher Clark (2) and Ashad Walker (1). Tyler hit on 14 of 23 free throw attempts with Ray, Warren and Brooks each hit 3-pointers.
The Cowboys (7-1) were led by Waltor Taylor with 18 points, while Hamilton Hamm and Devin Lewis added 14 points apiece. Reece Bell pitched in 12 points.
Carter is scheduled to visit Crandall on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. game. The Lions (3-5) are slated to visit Longview at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brook Hill 67, Rusk 61
RUSK — TyJuan Cannon and Joseph Johnson each scored 17 points to lead the Bullard Brook Hill Guard to a 67-61 win over the Rusk Eagles on Friday.
Cannon also added eight rebounds. Other scoring for the Guard were Chandler Fletcher (11), Preston Hardee (9), Noah Langemeir (8), Grayson Murry (4) and Brady Callens (1).
Kavesdeon Tilley led the Eagles with 18 points while Owen McCown scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Elijah Ward (13), Isaiah Ward (7) and Aiden McCown (6).
On Saturday, Brook Hill downed Gary 39-27. Johnson led the Guard with 10 points, followed by Fletcher (9), Cannon (8), Murry (7) and Hardee (1). William Roberts had six rebounds.
Chapel Hill drops a pair
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs lost a couple of games to Class 5A squads over the weekend — 52-47 to Longview on Friday and 59-47 to Lufkin on Saturday.
In Longview, Tyson Berry led the Bulldogs with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. He was followed by Ashtin Watkins (9), Amorrian Ford (8), Keviyan Huddleston (4), Samari Willis (4), Jared Jones (4), Jarell Hunter (3), Cam Murphy (2) and Illonzo McGregor (2).
In the game with Lufkin, Jones led the Bulldogs with 11 points with three treys. Following Jones were Watkins (9), Hunter (9), Berry (8), McGregor (4), Ford (84) and Huddleston (2).
The Bulldogs return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Van for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
Edgewood 67, Canton 61
EDGEWOOD — The Edgewood Bulldogs held off the Canton Eagles, 67-61, in a boys basketball game on Saturday.
Ja'Braylon Pickens led the Eagles with 24 points. Trey Grier was next with nine points, followed by Kavin Keller (6), Chantson Prox (6), Braden Hawkins (4), Kam Shaw (4), Caden Wiley (4) and Layne Etheridge (4).
The Canton JV (8-1) defeated Edgewood 51-46.
Tyler HEAT 85, Longview Trinity School of Texas 37
Jake Carlisle scored 23 points to lead Tyler HEAT to the win over Longview's Trinity School of Texas.
Cayden Tomlin scored 17 points, and Jaden Muse added 14 points.
Tyler HEAT (6-2) will play at Gladewater on Tuesday.
Hallsville 77, Henderson 52
HENDERSON — Devin Phillips scored 17 points, but Henderson fell to Hallsville.
Bryson Collins scored 16 points for the Lions.
Benjamin Samples scored 15 points, Luke Cheatham and David Ruff added 13 apiece for the Bobcats.
Kilgore 60, Center 48
KILGORE — C.J. Ingram led the way with 17 points, Isaac Hoberecht (16) and Javiora Easley joined in in double figures and the Kilgore Bulldogs made a 10-point lead after one quarter stand up in a 60-48 win over the Center Roughriders.
Thomas Hattaway added nine for Kilgore, and Jake Thompson, Corey Rider, Davin Rider and Damarion VanZant all scored two points for the Bulldogs.
Tatum 62, Atlanta 53
TATUM — Jayden Boyd recorded a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and a huge third quarter by the Eagles lifted Tatum to a 62-53 win over Atlanta.
Aidan Anthony scored seven for Tatum, which trailed 29-25 at the half before outscoring the Rabbits 26-4 in the third. Decartiyay Allison, Kendall Williams and Markendrick Beall all scored six points, Haden Crowley five, Trey Fite four and Dalone Fuller two. Kendric Malone had four assists for the Eagles.
Daimion Collins scored 23 points in the loss for Atlanta.
Hawkins 79, New Diana 25
DIANA — Bryce Burns scored 18 points, Jeramy Torres and Dristun Pruitt added 16 apiece for the Hawks and Hawkins rolled to a 79-25 win over New Diana.
Zach Conde finished with nine points for Hawkins, which led 17-2 after one quarter and 40-7 at halftime. Marshall White scored eight points, Drew Dacus four, Ryder Shelton and Paeton Smith three apiece and Micah Staruska two. Burns also collected 12 rebounds, with Conde, Pruitt and Shelton adding eight boards apiece. White, Conde and Smith had four assists apiece, Smith and Torres five steals each and Burns two blocks.
Ore City 60, Hawkins 55
ORE CITY — Ryan Shastid torched the nets for 34 points, Jeremy Kyle added 16 for the Rebels and Ore City notched a 60-55 win over Hawkins.
Luis Lara finished with seven points and Blake Coppedge three.
Marshall White finished with 16 points, Dristun Pruitt 15, Jeramy Torres nine, Paeton Smith seven, Ryder Shelton six and Zach Conde two in the loss for Hawkins. Conde led with six rebounds, and Smith had four steals.
Sabine 47, West Rusk 46
NEW LONDON — David Robinson scored 27 points, including the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play, as Sabine edged West Rusk on Friday, 47-46.
Robinson added five rebounds and four steals for Sabine, which also got seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals from Kaden Manning and six points and nine rebounds from Breydan Pobuda.
Torami Dixon finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds and eight blocks in the loss for West Rusk. Jamal Ford had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists, Jaxon Farquhar five points and 13 rebounds, Omarion Anthony six points, Geremiah Smith five points and Jimmie Harper three points.
Troup 75, Beckville 42
TROUP — Clayton Vickers hit for 24 points and Bracey Cover added 12 as the Troup Tigers defeated the Beckville Bearcats, 75-42, on Friday.
Troup improved to 6-2 and it was Beckville's first game of the season.
Others scoring for the Tigers were Easton Haugeberg (12), Blake Wood (11), Matthew Castillo (4) and Trae Davis (3).
Cover hit five 3-pointers with Wood and Davis connecting on one each.r
Troup won the JV game, 47-17.
Spring Hill 53, Pine Tree 48
LONGVIEW — Spring Hill's Aaron Collier and Pine Tree's Daryus Gray dominated the paint on Saturday, but Curtis Crowe's only bucket of the day proved to be the difference as Spring Hill edged Pine Tree, 53-48, at Panther Gymnasium.
Spring Hill (8-2) trailed by five (48-43) after Gray buried a short jumper with 3:21 remaining, but the Pirates failed to light up their side of the scoreboard again after that.
Collier, who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, muscled inside for a layup at the 1:56 mark to make it a 3-point game, and then yanked down another rebound and dished to Tyrese Jones for a tying 3-pointer at the 1:14 mark.
A little less than a minute later Crowe drove the lane for a layup to put the Panthers in front 50-48, and Spring Hill sealed the deal at the charity stripe with a couple of free throws from Crow at the 12.9 mark and one of two from Luke Hurst with 2.5 seconds remaining.
Jones finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for Spring Hill. Kayden Miller added eight points, Easton Ballard three, Marshall Lipsey and Noah Beckett two each and Taylor Riehemann and Luke Hurst one apiece.
Gray finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in the loss for Pine Tree (2-3). Nate Adkins added nine points and five rebounds, D.J. Rockwell eight points, J.P. Peterson six and Wade Fell three.
Harmony wins two
HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles won two games over the weekend —78-34 over Longview Christian School on Friday and 61-41 over Grand Saline on Saturday.
Against Longview Christian, Logan Baker led the Eagles with 21 points while Chris Arellano added 15. Other Eagles scoring were Evan Patterson (12), Boston Seahorn (11), Carson Helpenstill (8), Jax Wilburn (7), Dallin Seahorn (2) and Aidan Chambers (2).
Against the Indians, Baker sizzled for 27 points. Also scoring for Harmony were Boston Seahorn (13), Wilburn (10), Patterson (4), Arellano (4), Helpenstill (2) and Dallin Seahorn (1).