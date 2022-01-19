LUFKIN — In a tight game throughout, Lufkin outscored the Lions by four in the second half to capture a 43-39 win over Tyler on Tuesday in a District 16-5A basketball game at LHS' new gym.
The No. 23 Panthers go to 20-2 overall and 2-0 in league play. The Lions fall to 14-10 and 0-2.
The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime before Lufkin took a 23-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In the final period, the Panthers outscored the Lions 20-17.
Ashad Walker and Bryson Hill led Tyler with 12 points apiece. Derrick McFall added 10 points with Kyron Key and Jabari Harris adding three and two points, respectively.
Tyler was 10 of 20 at the free throw line and Key hit the lone three for the Lions.
Elijah Johnson led Lufkin with 13 points and Elijah Moody added 11. Also scoring for the Panthers were Christian Mumphere (6), Isaiah Bennett (4), Camari Taylor (3), Malcolm Deason (3), Tre Harris (2) and O'ryan Hart (1).
Lufkin was 11 of 20 at the charity stripe and the Panthers had four 3-pointers (3 by Johnson and 1 by Deason).
Lufkin is scheduled to visit Nacogdoches at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Tyler is slated to host Whitehouse at 7:30 p.m. Friday as well.
Martin's Mill 96, Kerens 48
MARTIN'S MILL — Jak Kinder drained 11 3-pointer to total 33 points as No. 10 Martin's Mill scored a 96-48 win over Kerens on Tuesday in a District 19-2A basketball game.
Alex Tyner added 24 points for the Mustangs. Also in double figures were Colton Powers (15) and Nate Reiser (11).
Others scoring for Martin's Mill were Jose Perez (4), Blaker Butcher (4), Marco Gonzalez (3) and Isaac Jenkins (2).
The Mustangs (19-5, 2-0) are scheduled to visit Cayuga on Friday.
Grace Community 77, Dallas Cristo Rey 50
DALLAS — Cade Covington for 20 points to help the Grace Community Cougars to a 77-50 win over Dallas Cristo Rey on Tuesday.
Will Bozeman, Grant Bird and Kole Crawford each scored 12 points for the Cougars.
Also scoring for Grace were Joey Warren (5), Darius Shankle (4), Drew Gaddis (4), Brinton Loftis (2), Wilison Smith (2), Tyler Hicks (2) and Tanner Thyen (2).
Covington hit four 3-pointers with Bird and Warren hit one each.
Arlington Pantego 72, All Saints 62
Drew Jackson scored 26 points and Cullen Walker had a double-double in All Saints' 72-62 loss to Arlington Pantego Christian on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game at Brookshire Gym.
Jackson hit five 3-pointers and was 3 for 3 at the free throw line. Walker had 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Others scoring for the Trojans (13-12, 1-2) were Cameron Reid (4), Paul Ceccoli (4), Mill Walters (2) and Bryce Patrick (1).
The Panthers (18-4, 2-1) was led Trey Craig (20) and Caden Fife (18).
All Saints is scheduled to host Dallas Covenant at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
McKinney Christian 46, Brook Hill 43
McKINNEY — No. 1 McKinney Christian edged No. 5 Bullard Brook Hill, 46-43, on Tuesday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball game.
The Mustangs go to 26-5 overall and 1-0 in district with the Guard dropping to
Grayson Murry led the Guard with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. He was followed by Brady Callens with nine points.
Jaylen Johnson led the Mustangs with 16 points, followed by Bobby McWard (15).
Brook Hill is scheduled to host Dallas Christian at 8 p.m. Friday.
Brownsboro 56, Wills Point 48
WILLS POINT — Brownsboro broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter, scoring a 56-48 win over the Wills Point Tigers in a District 14-4A basketball game on Tuesday.
The Bears led 38-37 heading into the final period. Brownsboro then won the quarter 18-11 to pull away.
Malik English (13 points), Gekyle Baker (11) and Jacob Hopson (10) led the Bears (20-4, 1-1). they were followed by Michael Fitzgerald (7), Tanner Ballard (6), Aiden Green (5), Ty Tillison (2) and Jordan Hoover (2).
English connected on two 3-pointers, while Fitzgerald, Baker and Green hit one each.
Tyler Dryman led the Tigers (12-11, 0-2) with 15 points. He was followed by Nathan Allen (13), Javien Asher (10), Blake Barvical (7) and Marc Battle (3).
Allen hit three 3-pointers with one apiece from Marvical and Dryman.
Brownsboro won both the JV (56-31) and Frosh (46-40) games.
The Bears are scheduled to play host to Canton at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Tigers are slated to visit Athens on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Canton 41, Van 40
CANTON — Ja'Braylon Pickens and Chantson Prox each hit for 11 points to help the Canton Eagles to a 41-40 District 14-4A win over the Van Vandals on Tuesday.
Both Pickens and Prox each hit 5 of 6 at the free throw line.
Canon Rust led the Vandals with 20 points, including six 3-pointers.
Others scoring for the Eagles (20-8, 2-0) were Layne Etheridge (7), Trey Grier (6), Kam Shaw (4) and Jaxon Rhyne (2).
Also scoring for Van (10-12, 1-1) were Drew Reynolds (6), Luca Kozhev (5), KD Erskine (4), Ross Hendericks (3) and Jackson Rainey (2).
Van is scheduled to host Mabank on Friday. Canton is slated to visit Brownsboro on Friday.
Lindale 61, Spring Hill 54
LONGVIEW — Colby Wood hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to help Lindale stay in front, and the Eagles held on for a 61-54 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday in a District 16-4A game at Panther Gymnasium.
Jax Stovall had 16 points, Tayler Riehemann 15 and Luke Hurst 14 in the loss for Spring Hill. Easton Ballard chipped in with six points, and Jack Beckett added three.
Longview 59, Hallsville 59
LONGVIEW — Longview entered Tuesday night with eight series wins against Hallsville in the previous 15 meetings since the 2011-2012 season, and added another memorable chapter in the form of a 59-49 upset win against the state’s 20th ranked team.
The Lobos improved their overall season record to 13-10 and their district mark to 3-3. The Bobcats, on the other hand, dropped their overall season record to 24-3 and their district mark to 4-1.
Jalen Hale led the Lobos with 18 points.
Anthon McDermott finished the game with a Hallsville-best 16 points, while Taylor Sheffield contributed 11 points.
Longview is off on Friday, but will return to action in next Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. district game at Mount Pleasant. Hallsville, on the other hand, will host the same Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Kilgore 53, Cumberland 34
Thomas Hattaway scored 17 points, C.J. Ingram joined him in double figures with 10 and the Kilgore Bulldogs closed out the first half of District 16-4A play with a 53-34 win over Cumberland Academy in Tyler.
Jake Thompson had seven points for Kilgore, which moved to 3-3 in league play. Daverian Franklin finished with five points, Bobby King, Braydon Nelson and Jayden Sanders four apiece and Javiora Easley two.
White Oak 60, Daingerfield 34
WHITE OAK — Ben Jacyno scored 16 points, Brian Williams was close behind with 15 and the White Oak Roughnecks moved to 22-4 overall and 6-0 in District 15-3A play with a 60-34 win over Daingerfield.
Landon Anderson added 13 points and four assists for the Roughnecks, who led 28-10 at halftime. Gunner Solis finished with seven points, Zac Jacyno four points and four rebounds, Caden Tyner three points and Colton Millwood two points. Ben Jacyno also had four blocked shots.
The White Oak JV dropped a 53-49 decisions.
White Oak visits New Diana on Friday.
Sabine 47, Ore City 33
ORE CITY — The Sabine Cardinals earned a 47-33 win over Ore City on Tuesday in District 15-3A.
Freshman Maverick Main led the way for Ore City with eight points in the loss.
Ore City visits Daingerfield on Friday.
Jefferson 79, Arp 45
JEFFERSON — Jakardan Davidson finished two rebounds shy of a quadruple-double, leading the Jefferson Bulldogs to a 79-45 win over Arp in District 16-3A.
Davidson scored 12 points to go along with 10 assists, 10 steals and eight rebounds for Jefferson, which moved to 5-1 in district play with the win. C.J. Bowman had a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Bulldogs, who led 19-4 after one quarter. Dylan Washington chipped in with 14 points, Kelten Daniels eight, Caden Rutz seven, Ashton Williams and Erik Burns six apiece, Parker Grubbs five and Jace Miles two.
Tatum 101, Elysian Fields 33
TATUM — Kendric Malone and Ty Bridges scored 20 points apiece, and the Tatum Eagles improved to 6-0 in district play (17-5 overall) with a 101-33 win over Elysian Fields.
Jayden Boyd added 19 points, Kendall Williams 14, Aidan Anthony 10, Jordan Chambers seven, Drake Walton six, Tiki Lloyd four and Tydarius Webb one. Williams recorded six assists and four steals, Malone five assists and six steals, Bridges four steals, Anthony six rebounds, six assists and five steals and Boyd three blocks and seven steals.
Big Sandy 59, Overton 42
BIG SANDY — Sean Gregory led the way for Big Sandy with 18 points, and the Wildcats moved to 1-1 in District 21-2A play with a 59-42 win against Overton.
Jezreel Bachert and Jake Johnson had 10 points apiece for the Wildcats. Gregory also came up with five steals.
McLeod 61, James Bowie 50
McLEOD — Tyler Williams scored 22 points and pulled down five rebounds, and the McLeod Longhorns outscored Simms James Bowie 13-2 in the second overtime on the way to a 61-50 District 16-2A win.
Mason Teer had 13 points for McLeod. Kannon Dempsey finished with eight points and 15 rebounds, Braden Parker eight points and Henry Teer seven points and nine rebounds.
Avinger 101, Union Hill 27
AVINGER — Five Indians scored in double figures, and Avinger raced out to a 33-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 101-27 District 24-A win over Union Hill.
Cade Walker scored 18 to pace the Indians. Jordan Samples and Jaxon Neal had 17 apiece, Luke Elder 14, Jacob Burleson 11, Nate McIntyre nine and Judson Jones and Zachary Vaile six apiece.
Matthew Massingill and Logan Dunn scored five apiece in the loss for Union Hill. Daniel Dunn and Jasper Giles had four each and Carlos Mendoza and Wyatt Orsburn two each.
Avinger will host Yantis for homecoming on Friday, with the girls playing at 5:30 p.m. and the boys to follow.