Tyler 72, Kilgore 50
LONGVIEW — Ashad Walker hit for 19 points and La’Marcus Lamb added 13 as the Tyler Lions defeated the Kilgore Bulldogs 72-50 on Thursday in the Spring Hill/White Oak Basketball Tournament at Spring Hill High School.
The Lions improve to 4-3.
Walker scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter.
Others scoring for Tyler were Kyron Key (9), Tacorey Gilliam (6), Montrell Wade (6), Jabari Harris (5), Marquette Martin (5), Shakovon Brooks (4), Bryson Hill (2), Antonio Jones (2) and Marquette Mosley (1).
Cjay Ingram led the Bulldogs with 13 points with Jake Thompson adding 11.
The Lions and Bulldogs are competing in Pool A.
On Friday at White Oak High School, the Lions play Temple at 1:20 p.m. and Hallsville at 4 p.m., while Kilgore plays Temple at 9:20 a.m. and Liberty-Eylau at 2:40 p.m.
Brownsboro wins two
GRAND SALINE — Brownsboro stayed unbeaten with two wins on Thursday in the Eddie Rogers Basketball Tournament at Grand Saline High School.
The Bears (6-0) won over Alba-Golden (61-20) and Harmony (49-28).
Against A-G, Brownsboro broke out to a big first-half.
Three Bears were in double figures — Michael Fizgerald (16), Tanner Ballard (14) and Lane Epperson (12). Also scoring for Brownsboro were Aidan Hardin (7), Aiden Green (7) and Jacob Hopson (5).
Brownsboro led 13-2 after the first quarter and 35-7 at halftime. The Panthers fall to 0-6.
In the second game, the Bears jumped ahead early again, leading 23-14 at halftime.
Hardin (17) and Fitzgerald (12) were both in double figures. Also scoring for Brownsboro were Ballard (6), Epperson (6), Green (4), Hopson (2) and Jordan Hoover (2).
Braxton Baker led the Eagles with nine points. It was Harmony’s first loss of the season as the Eagles are 4-1.
Brownsboro is scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Canton 38, Paris 37
VAN — Canton outscored Paris by two in the fourth quarter to captured a 38-37 victory over No. 12 Paris on Thursday in the Farmers Invitational at Van High School.
Chantson Prox led the Eagles with 12 points, followed by Layne Etheridge with 11.
Also scoring for Canton were Ja’Braylon Pickens (9), Trey Grier (3) and Kam Shaw (3).
Troup 43, Wells 35; Troup 43, Joaquin 34
SLOCUM — Troup picked up two wins on Thursday in the Slocum Tournament.
The Tigers opened the day with a 43-35 win over Wells. Scorers for Troup were Bracey Cover 15, Logan Womack 10, Trae Davis 9, Colby Turner 6 and Jarett Castillo 3.
Cole Turner led Wells with 15 points, and Davion Stone had 11 points.
Troup then took a 43-34 win over Joaquin. Womack had 11 points. Turner scored 10 points. Other scorers were Cover 8, Trevor Padia 7, Davis 5 and Castillo 2.
Bennett Anglin led Joaquin (0-3) with 11 points.
Troup (5-0) will take on Frankston at 5:20 p.m. Friday at the Slocum Tournament.
White Oak 65, Tyler HEAT 45; Tyler HEAT 44, West Rusk 22
WHITE OAK/LONGVIEW — Tyler HEAT split a pair of games Thursday in the White Oak/Spring Hill Tournament.
Tyler HEAT opened the day with a 65-45 loss to White Oak. Jackson Tomlin had 15 points and four rebounds, and Cayden Tomlin had 12 points and four rebounds. Other scorers were Jake Carlile 7, Walker Hartman 6, Thomas Barham 3 and Cade Morgan 2.
Tyler HEAT then defeated West Rusk 44-24. Carlile had 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Other scorers were Morgan 5; Cayden Tomlin 3; Hartman 3; Jackson Tomlin 3; and Greg Rittenhouse 1.
Tyler HEAT (4-3) will play Quitman and Beckville on Friday.
Harmony 51, Alba-Golden 42
GRAND SALINE — Harmony took a 51-42 win over Alba-Golden Thursday in the Eddie Rogers Memorial Tournament.
Braxton Baker scored 20 points. Other scorers were Brandon Larkin 8; Aiden Chambers 7; Weston Seahorn 5; Alex Scheuer 4; Boston Seahorn 3; Chris Arellano 2; and Riley Patterson 2.
Brook Hill 60, Trinity Christian 30
Brook Hill took a 60-30 win over Willow Park Trinity Christian on Thursday in the Tommy Young Tournament.
Colton Carson and Jakub Dluzewski each had 11 points. Noah Langemeir scored 10 points. Other scorers were Brady Callens 9, Grayson Murry 8, Malique Jones 4, Sam Hall 3, Von Dawson 2 and Thomas DeCarli 2.
SH/WO TOURNAMENT
HALLSVILLE WINS 2: The Hallsville Bobcats moved to 8-1 on the year with wins over Kilgore (53-26) and Temple (71-51) at the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Tournament.
Taylor Sheffield paced Hallsville with 13 points against Kilgore. Anthon McDermott added nine, Zachar Florence seven, David Ruff six, Jake Hall and Kamron Gaut five apiece, DQ Harrison four, Luke Cheatham three and Auby Minchew one.
McDermott dropped in 22 points against Temple. Sheffield added 18, Florence 13, Cheatham nine, Gaut three and Ruff and Hall two apiece.
W. OAK WINS 2: WHITE OAK - The White Oak Roughnecks moved to 5-2 on the season with wins over Tyler HEAT (55-45) and Quitman (54-37) on Thursday.
Brian Williams scored 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists against Tyler HEAT. Ben Jacyno added 16 points, Gunner Solis 15, Zac Jacyno five, Colton Millwood and Colton Fears four apiece and Landon Anderson two.
Against Quitman, Anderson scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Zac Jacyno added 11 points, Ben Jacyno seven points and 10 rebounds, Williams six points, Hayden Craig five, Fears three points and four assists and Solis, Millwood and Alberto Soto three apiece.
White Oak faces Beckville at 10:40 a.m. and West Rusk at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
GLADEWATER SPLITS: WHITE OAK - The Gladewater Bears earned a 73-62 win over Queen City and fell 103-54 to Kountze on Thursday.
Kollin Lewis scored 30 points and Eli Kates 13 in the win over Queen City. D.J. Allen had 15, Kates 13 and Lewis 12 against Kountze.
ATHENS
HENDERSON 73, D. CHRISTIAN 50: ATHENS - Devin Phillips erupted for 27 points, Jacobe Robinson (12) and Josh Simpson (10) joined him in double figures and the Henderson Lions rolled to a 73-50 win over Dallas Christian at the Athens Tournament.
Austin Berry Chipped in with nine points, Jay Alexander six, D.K. Kelly four, Brandon Paske three and Avi Patel two. Robinson added seven rebounds and six assists, and Phillips finished with four rebounds and four steals.
JAMES BOWIE
B. SANDY 50, GARY 44: SIMMS - The Big Sandy Wildcats placed nine in the scoring column, led by Jake Johnson with 13 points, on the way to a 50-44 win over Gary.
Jezreel Bachert added 11 for the Wildcats (3-1), who trailed 18-14 at the half before taking control with a 24-6 run in the third period. Malijah Francis had six points, Sean gregory and A.J. Johnson five apiece, Blake Wilson and Ka'myrie Fountain three each and Christian Kearbey and Christian McCleveland two apiece. Gregory also had five steals and five assists, Fountain four steals and five assists and Jake Johnson seven rebounds and three blocks.
LATE TUESDAY
MPCH 70, All Saints 59
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mill Walters hit for 19 points and Cullen Walker added 16 but the All Saints Trojans lost to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Tuesday in a boys basketball game.
Others scoring for the Trojans were Drew Jackson (12), Cameron Reid (9) and Dawson Thames (2).
Casey House led the Red Devils with 26 points.