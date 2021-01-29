LINDALE — Walter Smith scored 21 points and Colton Taylor added 10 as the Lindale Eagles upset No. 20 Chapel Hill, 58-47, in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Chapel Hill falls to 15-4 on the season and 8-1 in district. The Eagles improve to 17-5 and 7-1.
Jared Jones led the Bulldogs with 16 points with Tyson Berry adding 13. Others scoring for CH were Ahstin Watkins (8), Keviyan Huddleston (4), Jarell Hunter (2), Illonzo McGregor (2) and Amorrian Ford (2).
Also scoring for Lindale were Jaymond Jackson (10), Colby Wood (7), Ryder Johnson (4) and Justin Farris (2).
Lindale is scheduled to visit Bullard on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs will play host to Bullard on Friday, Feb. 5. Tipoff for Senior Night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Tatum 76, Jefferson 45
TATUM — Kendric Malone scored 15 points, Dalone Fuller and Jayden Boyd added 12 apiece and No. 10 ranked Tatum notched a 76-45 win over No. 25 Jefferson on Friday in a District 16-3A boys basketball .
Malone added six rebounds, three assists and three steals for Tatum (15-3), which bolted out to a 27-11 lead after one quarter and led 44-21 at halftime. Boyd added nine rebounds, three blocks and four steals, Fuller 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Kendall Williams 10 points, Haden Crowley nine points, Trey Fite six points, six rebounds and three assists, Ty Bridges six points, Drake Walton three points and four assists and Decartiyay Allison three points, five rebounds and two steals.
Chris Shepard had 14 points and C.J. Bowman 10 in the loss for Jefferson.
Gladewater 64, Hughes Springs 38
GLADEWATER — Kollin Lewis ripped the nets for 31 points, and the Gladewater Bears notched a 64-38 win over Hughes Springs in District 16-3A.
K’havia Reese, Dennis Allen and Eli Kates all finished with seven points for the Bears. Tyrone Maddox and Michael Lewis scored five apiece, and Nick Lincoln had two.
Sabine 55, New Diana 7
LIBERTY CITY — Breydan Pobuda tossed in 11 points, David Robinson and Daniel Robinson scored 10 apiece and the Sabine Cardinals rolled to a 55-7 win over the New Diana Eagles on Friday in District 16-3A.
Conner Tucker and Jaydan McPherson scored six points apiece. Tucker added five rebounds, David Robinson five steals and Pobuda eight rebounds, three blocks and four steals.
Beckville 99, Overton 36
BECKVILLE — Nine Bearcats got into the scoring act, led by Ryan Harris with 29 points, as Beckville rolled to a 99-36 Distirct 21-2A win against Overton.
Harris scored 13 in the opening quarter and 14 in the third to go along with a bucket in the second for Beckville. Eli Ramsey added 16 points, Gage Berry and Jaden Mojica 14 apiece and Jaiden Slaughter 11. Matt Barr tossed in seven, J’koby Williams and Ethan Sides four apiece and Jeremiah Steph one.