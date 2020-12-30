Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Lufkin Panthers had done much of their damage by keeping games close early and making the plays down the stretch.
In the final game of the 2020 calendar year, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders never gave them that chance.
Matt Wade led Legacy with 16 points and the Red Raiders used a dominating third quarter on their way to a convincing 54-28 win over the Panthers in non-district action at Panther Gym Wednesday afternoon.
Christian Mumphery led the Panthers with 9 points, but they were never able to find their offense against a swarming Legacy defense that harassed them throughout the game.
Despite hitting only five field goals in the first half, Lufkin still found itself within seven points when Elijah Moody knocked down a trey with 5:47 left in the third quarter, cutting the margin to 24-17.
That’s when the Red Raiders found their own offensive rhythm while maintaining their defensive intensity on their way to a 25-2 run Lufkin never recovered from.
Teon Erwin keyed the run with three baskets in the lane that got the Red Raiders going.
Jaylon Spencer eventually finished off the quarter with a drive that put Legacy on top 45-19 headed into the final 8 minutes. In the quarter, Legacy outscored the Panthers 27-7.
That run carried into the fourth quarter when Wade and Spencer hit back-to-back buckets that gave Legacy its biggest lead of the day at 49-19. The Panthers never got closer than 26 points over the game’s last 6 minutes.
Defenses controlled the first half when the teams combined for 9 first-quarter points. Lufkin’s Mumphery drove for the first basket of the game and T.K. Scott hit a basket that gave the Panthers a 4-2 lead midway through the opening quarter.
That proved to be Lufkin’s final basket in the next 9 minutes.
Meanwhile, Legacy slowly rattled off 9 unanswered points with dunks by Erwin and Spencer putting the Red Raiders on top 11-4.
Lufkin pulled within 2 points on an A.J. Montgomery layup and Mumphery triple before Legacy scored 7 straight on a 3-pointer from Spencer and buckets in the lane from Austin McCoo and Wade.
Lufkin’s Moody knocked in a trey just before the half as Lufkin stayed within range at 18-12.
Other Legacy scorers were Erwin (11), Spencer (9), Will Mitchell (8), Braylon Johnson (6) and Austin McCoo and Deuty Smith (2).
Other Lufkin scorers were Moody (8), Scott (6), Cameron Martin (3) and Montgomery (2).
Lufkin (9-5) returns to action on Monday when it travels to Center for its final non-district tuneup.
Legacy (10-2) will play at Mesquite Horn at 2 p.m. Saturday.