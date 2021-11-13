Tyler Legacy opened the basketball season with a 72-30 setback to Sulphur Springs on Saturday afternoon at Tyler Legacy Gymnasium.
The Red Raiders suited up eight players — all who were playing in their first varsity game.
“When you’ve never been in this environment and atmosphere, you kind of got to learn through it and figure it out as you’re thrown into the fire,” Legacy head coach Kevin Walker said. “Obviously, we’ve got a lot of stuff to work on. We challenged them at halftime, and I was proud of the fact they played hard until the end. We’ve talked about that we play a game for 32 minutes. It doesn’t matter what the scoreboard says. I didn’t think our effort was great in the first half, but we came out and we responded in the second half.”
Sulphur Springs, which returned multiple players from a team that was 19-10 last year, was led by Parker Whisenhunt, who had 17 points and six steals. Justin Haire had 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and Jackson Darrow added 11 points.
After Clark Cipoletta departed in the offseason to become the new head coach at Allen, Sulphur Springs hired former Pine Tree head coach Brandon Shaver.
The Wildcats got things started with a 3-pointer from Caleb Alexander. Nick Vasso answered with a bucket for Legacy.
Sulphur Springs was up 11-4 when Xavier Smith knocked down a jumper for the Red Raiders to cut the score to 11-6 with 3:15 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats then went on a 19-0 run that extended into the second quarter. Vasso hit a free throw with 4:02 on the clock, and the Red Raiders’ next field goal came from sophomore Jaiden Hambrick with 2:01 left in the half.
Sulphur Springs led 38-11 at halftime.
Hambrick hit a jumper to start the second half for the Red Raiders. Sulphur Springs started a 16-0 run late in the third quarter into the fourth quarter.
With 3:06 remaining in the contest, freshman Jayden Jones forced a turnover and went down and finished with a dunk for the Red Raiders.
Jones and Hambrick led Legacy with 9 points each. Jones had six rebounds, and Williams had five rebounds. Cayden Callier added eight rebounds and three steals.
Legacy (0-1) will host Forney at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.