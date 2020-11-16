SULPHUR SPRINGS — Teon Erwin scored 22 points, and Matt Wade put in 20 points as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders opened their basketball season with a 65-61 win over Sulphur Springs on Friday.
Jaylon Spencer put in 14 points for the Red Raiders.
Lamodrick Johnson led Sulphur Springs with 20 points.
Legacy (1-0) will play at Forney on Tuesday.
Aledo 69, Tyler 55
ALEDO — The Tyler High Lions opened the basketball season on the road on Friday, falling to the Aledo Bearcats, 69-55.
Ashad Walker led the Lions with 21 points with Elijah Thomas adding 10 points. Walker had three 3-pointers with Thomas adding two.
After trailing 32-19 at halftime, the Lions got within 45-39 heading into the fourth quarter. The Bearcats pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Tyler, 24-16.
Others scoring for Tyler were Malik Ray (7), Shakavon Brooks (6), Kaylon Crear (5), Christopher Clark (4) and Darrell Warren (2).
Daniel Sohn, a 6-6 junior shooting guard, led Aledo with 20 points with Cam Yielding adding 17 points.
Former Tyler Lee player Landry Simmons, a senior transfer to Aledo, hit for 15 points. His father, Alan, the former Red Raiders head coach, is an assistant coach for Aledo.
The Lions have their home opener on Tuesday, facing Longview Spring Hill at the THS JV Gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Tyler girls team plays the first game at 6:15 p.m. against Emory Rains.
Aledo is scheduled to host Fort Worth South Hills on Friday, Nov. 20.
Cumberland 51, Grace Community 48
Chris Hill hit for 14 points, including five points in the fourth quarter, as the Tyler Cumberland Knights scored a 51-48 win over Tyler Grace Community in a boys basketball game on Friday at the Cumberland gym.
Entering the fourth quarter the game was tied at 40.
Others scoring for the Knights were Jaylan Gray (9), Jeremiah Whitmore (9), Josh Herrera (7), Rylan Green (6), Corey Bell (4) and Johnny Rodriguez (2).
Nathan Luce led the Cougars with 16 points with Luke Jenz adding 11.
Other Grace scorers were Darius Shankle (7), Isaiah Coffey (5), Garret Vasso (4), Tyler Hicks (3) and Jake Tanner (2).
Cumberland plays host to the Tyler HEAT on Tuesday with Grace playing at New Summerfield on Friday.
Tyler HEAT 74, Bishop Gorman 40
Jake Carlile scored 17 points as Tyler HEAT defeated Bishop Gorman on Friday.
Luke Emerson had 11 points, and Jaden Muse scored 10 points.