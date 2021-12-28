TROUP — Laneville head coach Tracy Kincade picked up his 300th career win as Laneville took a 44-40 win over Winona on Tuesday in the Glen Evans Classic.
The win came at Kincade’s alma mater against Winona, where he once coached.
Chapel Hill 56, Seminole 43FORT WORTH — Three players scored in double figures as Chapel Hill opened the 64th Whataburger Basketball Tournament with a 56-43 win over Seminole.
Ahstin Watkins had 12 points and five rebounds. Jayvin Mayfield had 11 points, five assists and five rebounds. Tyson Berry had 10 points, seven assists and three steals.
Other scorers for Chapel Hill were Cameron Murphy (8), Keviyan Huddleston (6), Adrian Mumphrey (5), Will Chetlin (2) and Ilonzo McGregor (2).
Chapel Hill will play either Diboll or Argyle on Wednesday.
Gladewater 61, Harmony 51HARMONY — Kollin Lewis scored 27 points to lead Gladewater to a 61-51 win over Harmony.
Boston Seahorn led Harmony with 34 points.
Other scorers for Harmony were Braxton Baker (7), Aiden Chambers (5), Weston Seahorn (4) and Chris Arellano (1).
Grace Community 62, Bishop Gorman 52Drew Gaddis hit for 24 points to lead the Grace Community Cougars to a 62-52 win over the Bishop Gorman Crusaders on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium.
Gaddis nailed three 3-pointers in the victory. Darius Shankle (14) and Kole Crawford (10) were also in double figures for the Cougars.
Other Grace players scoring were Tyler Hicks (7), Cade Covington (4) and Brinton Loftis (3). Covington and Loftis each hit treys.
Adam Favre led the Crusaders with 16 points, followed by Chris Green with 15. Anthony Todd had 12 points.
Also scoring for BG were Joseph Richbourg (7) and Ryan Richbourg (2).
Green had three treys.
