Greenville 71, Tyler 62
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Lions pulled away from the Tyler Lions in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's basketball game at GHS.
Greenville won 71-62.
Ashad Walker led Tyler with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Others scoring for THS were Kyron Key (10), Jerome Jones (6), Montrell Wade (6), Christopher Clark (5), Malik Ray (5), TaCorey Gilliam (4), Darrell Warren (3), Shakavon Brooks (2) and Jeremiah Tatum (2).
Tyler 5 of 10 free throw attempts.
THS returns to action on Saturday at Dallas Carter. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Cumberland 72, Carlisle 62
Ethan Montgomery scored 30 points to power Cumberland Academy to a 72-62 win over Carlisle on Tuesday in Tyler.
Montgomery added seven rebounds.
Others leading the Knights were Chris Hill (9 points, 6 rebounds), Jeremiah Whitmore (9 points, 5 rebounds), Josh Herrera (9 points, 5 rebounds) and Jaylon Gray (8 points, 7 rebounds).
Cumberland (5-2) plays host to Arp at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
Brook Hill 46, Bishop Gorman 15
BULLARD — Brook Hill used a 20-1 outburst in the second quarter to pull away and score a 46-15 win over Bishop Gorman on Tuesday in a boys basketball game.
TyJuan Cannon led the Guard with 14 points, followed by Chandler Fletcher (9), Joseph Johnson (8), Preston Hardee (5), Grayson Murry (5), Brady Callens (3) and Noah Langemeir (2).
Sid Cleofe led the Crusaders with four points, followed by Chris Green (3) and Brett Petrakian (3).
Brook Hill (3-0) visits Rusk at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Gorman (3-5) plays host to Longview's St. Mary's at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
SHSS 65, All Saints 34
Shreveport HomeSchool Sports scored a 65-34 win over All Saints on Tuesday.
Nick Davis led the Trojans with 14 points, followed by Cullen Walker (9), Drew Jackson (6), Paul Ceccoli (3) and Patrick Hallmark (2).
All Saints (2-5) is scheduled to play at Lucas Christian on Friday.
Canton 53, White Oak 35
CANTON — Ja'Braylon Pickens and Kavin Keller hit for 10 points to help the Canton Eagles down the White Oak Roughnecks 53-35 on Tuesday in a boys basketball game.
Canotn's Trey Grier and Chantson Prox each scored nine points. Other Eagles scoring were Layne Etheridge (7), Braden Hawkins (4) and Nick Fenner (4).
Landen Anderson led the Roughnecks with eight points, followed by Ben Jacyno, Adrian Mumphrey, Carson Bower and Brian Williams with six points each.
Canton's JV defeated Caddo Mills, 30-29, to improve to 7-0. Rex Baldwin led the Eagles with seven points.
Chapel Hill 58, Palestine 43
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jared Jones had 14 points as Chapel Hill moved to 4-0 on the season.
Ahstin Watkins scored 13 points, and Ilonzo McGregor scored 11 points with three 3-pointers. Jarell Hunter also hit three 3-pointers to finish with 9 points. Tyson Berry had 9 assists and five steals.
Chapel Hill will play at Longview Friday.
Troup 75, Beckville 42
TROUP — Clayton Vickers scored 24 points to lead Troup past Beckville.
Bracey Cover had 21 points. Easton Haugeberg scored 12 points, and Blake Wood added 11 points.
J’Koby Williams and Jaden Mojica led Beckville with 11 points each.
Troup (6-2) will host Frankston at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
New Summerfield 60, Neches 59
Mason Wallace scored at the buzzer as New Summerfield edged Neches on Tuesday.
Rylan Fickey scored 32 points. Wallace had 15 points, and Karson Andrade added 8 points for New Summerfield.
Hallsville 52, Lindale 48
Colton Taylor scored 20 points, but Lindale fell to Hallsville.
Colby Wood had 8 points for Lindale.
Anthon McDermott scored 20 points
Lindale (6-3) will face White Oak at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Rusk 74, Bullard 63
Sophomore Aiden McCown knocked down five 3-pointers to score 23 points in the Eagles’ victory.
Kavesdion Tilley had 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for Rusk. Owen McCown had 16 points and four assists. Isiah Ward added 13 points.
Tyler HEAT 76, Longview HEAT 36
Jake Carlisle scored 23 points as Tyler won the battle of the HEAT.
Cayden Tomlin had 15 points, and Brayden Cox added 11 points.
Tyler HEAT (5-2) will face Longview Trinity next.
LaPoynor 81, Cushing 73
DiJuan Whitehead scored 22 points to lead LaPoynor past Cushing.
Garrett Nuckolls scored 18 points, and Evan Almeida had 16 points.
Deuce Garrett led Cushing with 31 points, and Asa Dawson had 21 points.
Henderson 67, Arp 52
HENDERSON — Bryson Collins scored 27 points to lead Henderson to a win over Arp.
Tobaius Jackson scored 15 points, and Trust Carston added 10 points.
Nacogdoches 52, Longview 36
NACOGDOCHES — Jaylen Steadman and Jaquay Sweat scored 15 points apiece, and the Nacogdoches Dragons handed the Longview Lobos a 52-36 setback on Tuesday.
The Dragons led 18-11 after one and 28-21 at the half before outscoring the Lobos 16-6 in the third stanza.
Caed Liebengood scored 17, Isaiah Moore eight and Marco Washington seven in the loss for the Lobos.
Kilgore 57, Pittsburg 28
KILGORE — C.J. Ingram scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and the Kilgore Bulldogs used a big second quarter to take control in a 57-28 win over the Pittsburg Pirates.
Isaac Hoberecht added 11 points, Jake Thompson nine, Javiora Easley six, Damarion VanZant five and Thomas Hattaway and Thomas Donham four apiece for Kilgore.
The Bulldogs held a slim 8-7 lead after one, but outscored the Pirates 20-5 in the second quarter.
Gladewater 60, Clarksville 49
GLADEWATER — Kollin Lewis led the way for the Bears with 23 points, Dennis Allen chipped in with 14 and Gladewater notched a 60-49 win over Clarksville on Tuesday.
K’havia Reese scored 11, Nick Lincoln and Eli Kates four apiece and Keilan James and Zavion Woods two each for the Bears.
A’zarrion Presley had 19 and Nikereion Marcy 18 in the loss for Clarksville.
Harmony 67, Harleton 44
HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles, led by Logan Baker’s 22 points, improved to 5-1 on the year with a 67-44 win over Harleton.
Evan Patterson scored 11 and Jax Wilburn and Boston Seahorn had 10 apiece for Harmony, which led 20-5 after one quarter and 36-15 at the half. Carson Helpenstill scored five, Jacob Pulscher four, Chris Arellano three and Dallin Seahorn two.
Justin Davidson had 12 points and Tabor Childs 11 in the loss for Harleton.
Center 67, Nacogdoches Central Heights 57, OT
Jason Calloway scored 17 points to lead Center to an overtime winover Central Heights.
Makel Johnson had 16 points, and Jamarrion Evans added 12 points.
Spring Hill 73, Winona 18
WINONA — Luke Hurst led three Panthers into double figures with 17 points, and Spring Hill coasted to a 73-18 win over Winona on Monday.
Brennan Ferguson added 12 points, Caden Miller 10, Aaron Collier, Curtis Crowe and Marshall Lipsay eight apiece, Tyrese Jones seven, Noah Beckett three and Tayler Riehemann one.
Coller also pulled down 11 rebounds.
SHHS 65, West Rusk 50
NEW LONDON — Jake Becton paced Shreveport HomeSchool Sports to a 65-50 win over West Rusk, dropping in 21 points on Monday.
Torami Dixon had 15 points, Andon Mata 13, Omarion Anthony and Jamal Ford seven apiece, Geremiah Smith and Tate Winings three eah and Bryant Mason two in the loss for West Rusk. anthony added three steals, Ford five rebounds and five assists, Mata eight rebounds and three blocks and Dixon 17 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks.