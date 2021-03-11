SAN ANTONIO — Grapeland did something on Tuesday night that it hadn’t accomplished since 1985 — win a state semifinal game.
On Saturday, the Sandies will also look to do something that hasn’t been done in Grapeland since 1985, and that is win a state title.
With its 74-60 win over Schulenburg on Tuesday in Aldine, Grapeland broke through to the Class 2A final, which will be against No. 2 Clarendon at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“I wasn’t aware of this until after the game, but this is only the second Grapeland group to reach the state final,” Grapeland head coach Blake Doughty said. “There have been a bunch of really good basketball teams to come through here, so it’s pretty cool with us being in that elite category with that ’85 team.”
While Grapeland was playing in its sixth state semifinal on Tuesday night, getting to the state championship game was the ultimate goal for a group of seniors that advanced to the regional final in every year of their first three years of high school.
Now the No. 3 Sandies, who had to defeat No. 1 Martin’s Mill, No. 4 LaPoynor and No. 9 Gary just to get out of Class 2A Region III, have one more task ahead of them.
“We’ve always been aware of their talent and the caliber of athletes and team they have,” Doughty said. “We are excited for it. After getting through Region III and getting to the state final, if we win this thing, we will feel like we are the undisputed champions. We will have conquered all of the major foes in the state.”
Like Grapeland (29-1), which is on a 21-game winning streak with its last loss coming to LaPoynor on Dec. 12, 2020, it’s been a while since Clarendon has lost a game. The Broncos last setback came to Canyon on Dec. 30, 2020, and they’ve won 18 straight since.
“The first thing we have to do is make sure we take care of the basketball,” Doughty said. “We can’t have silly turnovers. We also have to be great at boxing out. If we do those things and we play at our pace and control the tempo, we are going to be successful more times than not.”
Doughty is in his second year as head coach at Grapeland after previously coaching at Groesbeck. Tyler Terry is his assistant.
Sandies team members include 6-1 senior guard Keizion Ashford; 5-10 senior guard Michael Dancer; 6-0 freshman forward Jax Vickers; 6-0 junior forward Cadarian Wiley; 6-3 sophomore forward Riley Murchison; 6-0 senior guard BJ Lamb; 6-0 junior guard Peyton Prater; 6-2 junior forward Lakerina Smith; 5-11 sophomore guard Johnny Lamb; 5-8 sophomore guard Cole Goolsby; 6-2 sophomore guard/forward Omarian Wiley; 6-2 junior forward Kionte Willis; 5-11 junior center Landon Jackson; 6-0 sophomore center Jeremy Pierce; 5-5 freshman guard Chase Ivey; and 5-5 freshman guard Nate Ivey.
Support staff include: manager Zamorian Smith; statistician Luke Ward; and videographer Trae Davison.
Clarendon is in its fifth state tournament — first since 2017 — and has never won a state title.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports