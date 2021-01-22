Nathan Luce hit for 27 points in helping power the Grace Community Cougars to a 67-38 TAPPS 5A District 2 win over Dallas Bishop Dunne on Friday at GCS Gym.
Grace (12-5) goes to 3-0 in district, while the Falcons (8-9) fall to 0-3.
Luce hit four 3-pointers and was 9 of 11 at the free throw line.
Jaxon Rees added 10 points for the Cougars. Others scoring for Grace were Darius Shamble (9), Tanner Thyen (8), Will Bozeman (7), Luke Jenz (3), Tyler Hicks (2) and Joey Warren (1).
Liam Roberts led the Falcons with eight points.
The Cougars return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Bullard to meet rival Brook Hill. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Lindale 32, Kilgore 29
KILGORE — Lindale held on for a 32-29 District 16-4A win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday.
The Eagles led by a bucket (13-11) at the half, trailed by a point (18-17) after three and outscored Kilgore 15-11 in the final stanza.
Isaac Hoberecht led the way for Kilgore with nine points. C.J. Ingram added eight, Thomas Hattaway and Javiora Easley four each and Jake Thompson and Ethan Drury two apiece.
Tatum 64, Troup 47
TROUP — The No. 10 ranked Tatum Eagles overcame a five-point deficit after one quarter to earn a 64-47 win over Troup in District 16-3A.
Tatum (11-3, 8-0) trailed 19-14 after one, but outscored Troup 38-14 over the next two quarters.
Ty Bridges had 15 points and two steals, and Jayden Boyd finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for Tatum. Kendall Williams scored 14 points. Markendrick Beall had five points, five rebounds and two steals, Hayden Crowley five points, Dalone Fuller four points, Kendric Malone three points, Trey Fite two points and two rebounds and Aidan Anthony and Decartiyay Allison two points apiece.
Matthew Castillo scored 14 in the loss for Troup (12-9, 3-5). Others scoring for Troup were Bracey Cover (8), Blake Wood (8), Clayton Vickers (5), Easton Haugeberg (5) and Trevor Padia (4).
Castillo had three 3-pointers for the Tigers with Cover hitting two.
Tatum won the JV game, 46-44. Tatum 46, Troup 44.
Troup visits Jefferson on Friday with the JV starting at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.
Harleton 52, Waskom 48
HARLETON — Carter Taft and Cole Ring combined for 25 points, and the Harleton Wildcats overcame a 9-pont halftime deficit to earn a 52-48 District 16-3A win over Waskom on Thursday.
Tft scored all 13 of his points after halftime, including nine on a trio of 3-pointers in the third. Ring had 12 points, Justin Davidson and Taber Childs nine apiece, David Danna four, Spencer Hammack three and Ben WRight two.
Tyler Davis had 16 in the loss for Waskom. Paxton Keeling finished with nine, Jayvis Jones, Carter Watson, D.J. Feaster and Daylan Perry five apiece and Zay Thomas three.