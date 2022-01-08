Darius Shankle hit for 22 points in the Grace Community Cougars' 74-64 loss to Pittsburg on Friday at Grace Gym in Tyler.
A'myrion Gholston led the Pirates with 17 points, while Jacob Graham adding 15.
Others scoring for Grace were Kole Crawford (14), Drew Gaddis (7), Tyler Hicks (7), Will Bozeman (6), Cade Covington (6) and Ashton Smith (2).
Shankle hit three 3-pointers for the Cougars with two from Covington and one each by Bozeman, Gaddis and Hicks.
Also scoring for Pittsburg were Rickey Duffey (12), Dalton Field (12), Drew Lawton (4), Layton Hood (4), Brayden Bolton (3) and Christian Layton (2).
Pittsburg (13-9) is scheduled to host Paris on Tuesday in a District 15-4A opener. The Cougars are slated to host Tyler HEAT at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.