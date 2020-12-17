Grace Community 53, King's Academy 30
In a matchup of Tyler-based schools, the Grace Community Cougars scored a 53-30 win over King's Academy on Thursday in a boys basketball game at GHS gym.
Nathan Luce (17 points) and Jaxon Rees (11) hit in double figures for the Cougars.
Also scoring for Grace were Garrett Vasso (7), Tyler Hicks (4), Jake Tanner (4), Luke Jenz (3), Isaiah Coffey (3), Darius Shankle (2) and Will Bozeman (2).
Aiden Reynolds led the King's Academy with 11 points, followed by Leroy Sparrow (6), Adrian Gilliam (6), Jake Hosch (3), Evan Hellwig (2) and Gabriel Espinoza (2).
Grace (7-3) is scheduled to play at Eustace at 7 p.m. Friday. The Royal Knights fall to 5-2.
No. 1 Martin's Mill 72, Keene 43
MARTIN'S MILL — Dylan Morrow scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Class 2A No. 1 Martin's Mill defeated Keene, 72-43, on Tuesday.
Others helping the Mustangs (10-1) to victory were Carter Jones (14 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds), Logan Morrow (13 points, 5 rebounds), Tanner Waynick (6 points, 7 rebounds), Christian Moss (6 points, 2 rebounds), Jose Valenzuela (5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists), Colton Powers (3 points) and Anrold Guiterrez (3 points).
The Mustangs are scheduled to play at Slidell at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by a home game at 2 p.m. Monday.