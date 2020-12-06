The Tyler Cumberland Academy Knights scored basketball wins on Friday (at Neches) and Saturday (vs. Van).
On Friday, the Knights defeated Neches 59-56.
Ivan Mendez two go-ahead free throws for Cumberland. Ethan Montgomery scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds. Others helping the Knights were Micah Robertson (7 points, 6 rebonds), Chris Hill (6 points, 10 rebounds), Jeremiah Whitmore (6 points) and Jaylon Gray (6 points, 5 rebounds).
On Saturday, the Knights won over the Van Vandals, 48-34.
Montgomery led the Knights with 16 points with Gray adding 10 points and eight rebounds. Other top players were Josh Herrera (9 points, 4 rebounds) and Hill (7 points). The team shot 83 percent from the free throw line.
Cumberland is scheduled to host Carlisle on Tuesday. JV action begins at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity.
Kaufman 46, Canton 42
KAUFMAN — The Kaufman Lions edged the Canton Eagles 46-42 on Saturday in a basketball game.
Kavin Keller led the Eagles with 18 points, while Ja'Braylon Pickens added 11 points. Others scoring for Canton were Nick Fenner (7), Braden Hawkins (3), Caden Wiley (2) and Chantson Prox (1).
Grace 63, All Saints 38
Nathan Luce hit for 15 points and Luke Jenz added 11 as the Tyler Grace Community Cougars downed the Tyler All Saints Trojans 63-48 on Friday in the annual Brookshire Basketball Bash at Brookshire Gym on the All Saints campus.
Others scoring for Grace were Jake Tanner (9), Jaxon Rees (8), Will Bozeman (6), Garrett Vasso (6), Tanner Thyen (4), Isaiah Coffey (3) and Darius Shamble (1).
Scoring nine each for All Saints were Nick Davis, Blake Foster and Cullen Walker. Also scoring for the Trojans were Cameron Reid (6), Drew Jackson (3) and Patrick Hallmark (2).
In an earlier game at Grace Gym, the Cougars defeated Cypress Christian 46-32.
Jenz hit five 3-pointers to lead Grace with 15 points. Others scoring for Grace were Luce (7), Tyler Hicks (5), Rees (5), Tanner (4), Thyen (3), Vasso (3), Bozeman (2) and Shankle (2).
Nile Austin led Cypress Christian with 10 points.
Bishop Gorman 36, Cypress Christian 30
Chris Green led Bishop Gorman with 18 points in powering the Crusaders to a 36-30 win over Cypress Christian on Friday in the Brookshire's Basketball Bash at Brookshire Gym on the All Saints campus.
Green hit four 3-pointers. Others scoring for BG were Sid Cleofe (8), Darryl Jones (4), Dozie Ifeade (3) and Gabe Thompson (3).
Austin Cheek led the Warriors with eight points.